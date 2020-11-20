North America Flatbread Market to 2027 – American Flatbread Company, California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Evron Foods Ltd, Gruma, Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods Inc., KRONOS, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Stonefire Inc., S.A.B. DE C.V

The North America flatbread market is accounted to US$ 40,439.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 68,617.7 Mn by 2027.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flour, water, and salt are the main ingredients used for making flatbread. Other ingredients such as corn, rye, millet, and barley are also used for making flatbread. With the growth of the fast-food industry and the rise in disposable income, consumers are inclining toward convenience foods that has impacted the flatbread market in the North American region positively. Currently, convenience foods can sufficiently meet the food requirements of the population in developed countries. Their influence in the modern diet pattern is the result of the urbanization of society and changing the food habits of consumers. As flatbreads are widely used in preparing food products such as flatbread sandwiches, tortillas, and rolls, the flatbread demand is projected to boost during the forecast period. To meet the increasing demand, flatbread companies are coming up with improved varieties of flatbread products and efficient distribution channels to serve a more extensive customer base. Technology and innovative packaging options have widened food choices in the market, which is likely to bolster the flatbread market further.

List of 10 Companies – North America Flatbread Market

American Flatbread Company California Lavash Conagra Brands, Inc. Evron Foods Ltd Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V Klosterman Baking Company Kontos Foods Inc. KRONOS Olé Mexican Foods Inc. Stonefire

The latest research report on the “North America Flatbread Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the North America Flatbread market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the North America Flatbread market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the North America Flatbread Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The North America Flatbread market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the North America Flatbread Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. North America Flatbread Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading North America Flatbread Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

