New Rising Market of Floating Solar Panels Market Report by 2027

Floating solar panels are also known as floating photovoltaic (FPV); it is a solar array that floats on the body of water. Changing preferences for power generation from renewable sources of energy, such as wind and solar, several government initiatives to promote solar energy, and increased investments in renewable energy sources are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the floating solar panels market.

Some of the key players of Floating Solar Panels Market:

Ciel & Terre International, Hanwha Group, JA SOLAR Technology Co.,Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, LONGi Solar, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Solaris Synergy, Trina Solar Co., Ltd., Yingli Solar

Product Segmentation:

Tracking Floating Solar Panels, Stationary Floating Solar Panels

Capacity Segmentation:

Below 1MW, 1MW – 5 MW, Above 5 MW

Major Regions play vital role in Floating Solar Panels market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Floating Solar Panels Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Floating Solar Panels Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Floating Solar Panels Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Floating Solar Panels Market Size

2.2 Floating Solar Panels Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Floating Solar Panels Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Floating Solar Panels Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Floating Solar Panels Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Floating Solar Panels Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Floating Solar Panels Sales by Product

4.2 Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue by Product

4.3 Floating Solar Panels Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Floating Solar Panels Breakdown Data by End User

