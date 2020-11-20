In-Flight Connectivity Market Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2022 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

In-Flight Connectivity Market is worth USD 2.45 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2016 to 2021. Our industry experts that within the in-flight connectivity market, the hardware to dominate the in-flight connectivity types segment growing at a CAGR ranging from 50% to 100% during the forecast period. In addition connectivity service segment expected to hold the largest share growing at a CAGR ranging from 15% 20% during the forecast period. The satellite technology expected dominate the technology segment of the market growing at CAGR of more than 20 during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest growing region in in-flight connectivity market growing at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2021.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Indepth analysis of key factors propeing the growth of the global market

Detailed analysis of the geographic region that will witness strongest growth. Granular analysis of the current market scenario and expected market grow

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325633



KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The rising number passengers and introduction of favorable policies touse personal electronic devices onboard is the major drivers that is expected to boost the growth of the global in-flight connectivity market over the forecast period. Ongoing advancements in the networking technology and the rapidly increasing demand for the onboard services responsible in the market growth. The deployment is major challenges anticipated to implode the adaptation of the in-flight connectivity hardware solution and services especially in developed region. Data privacy and security threats is hampering growth of the inflight connectivity market

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the in-flight connectivity market by the following segments:

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Type

Hardware

Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Hardware

Antenna

Wireless LAN Controller

Wireless Access Point

Wireless Hotspot Gateway

Other Connectivity Hardware

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Service

Entertainment Service

Connectivity Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Connectivity Service

Consulting Service

Network Designing and Planning Service

Integration and Implementation Service

Repair and Maintenance Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Technology

Air-to-ground Technology

Satellite Technology

Ka-band Technology

Ku-band Technology

SwiftBroadband Technology

Request For Full Report>>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325633



KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the in-flight connectivity market include:

Gogo, Inc.

ViaSat, Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

Thales Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

SITA

Panasonic Corporation

Thinkom Solutions, Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

EchoStar Corporation

Table of Contents

1.MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1.Research Methodology

1.1.1.Primary Data

1.1.2.Secondary Data

1.1.3.Machine Learning

1.1.4.Research Scope

1.1.5.Years Considered

1.1.6.Currency & Pricing

1.2.Segmentation

2.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Global In-flight Connectivity Market Snapshot

3.Wi-Fi MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Introduction

3.2.Timeline of Wi-Fi Standards

4.IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.Introduction

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609