In-Flight Connectivity Market Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2022 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

In-Flight Connectivity Market is worth USD 2.45 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2016 to 2021. Our industry experts that within the in-flight connectivity market, the hardware to dominate the in-flight connectivity types segment growing at a CAGR ranging from 50% to 100% during the forecast period. In addition connectivity service segment expected to hold the largest share growing at a CAGR ranging from 15% 20% during the forecast period. The satellite technology expected dominate the technology segment of the market growing at CAGR of more than 20 during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest growing region in in-flight connectivity market growing at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2021.
KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:
Indepth analysis of key factors propeing the growth of the global market
Detailed analysis of the geographic region that will witness strongest growth. Granular analysis of the current market scenario and expected market grow
Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325633
KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:
The rising number passengers and introduction of favorable policies touse personal electronic devices onboard is the major drivers that is expected to boost the growth of the global in-flight connectivity market over the forecast period. Ongoing advancements in the networking technology and the rapidly increasing demand for the onboard services responsible in the market growth. The deployment is major challenges anticipated to implode the adaptation of the in-flight connectivity hardware solution and services especially in developed region. Data privacy and security threats is hampering growth of the inflight connectivity market
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the in-flight connectivity market by the following segments:
In-flight Connectivity Market, by Type
Hardware
Service
In-flight Connectivity Market, by Hardware
Antenna
Wireless LAN Controller
Wireless Access Point
Wireless Hotspot Gateway
Other Connectivity Hardware
In-flight Connectivity Market, by Service
Entertainment Service
Connectivity Service
In-flight Connectivity Market, by Connectivity Service
Consulting Service
Network Designing and Planning Service
Integration and Implementation Service
Repair and Maintenance Service
In-flight Connectivity Market, by Technology
Air-to-ground Technology
Satellite Technology
Ka-band Technology
Ku-band Technology
SwiftBroadband Technology
Request For Full Report>>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325633
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the in-flight connectivity market include:
Gogo, Inc.
ViaSat, Inc.
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
Thales Group
Honeywell International, Inc.
SITA
Panasonic Corporation
Thinkom Solutions, Inc.
Kymeta Corporation
EchoStar Corporation
Table of Contents
1.MARKET OVERVIEW
1.1.Research Methodology
1.1.1.Primary Data
1.1.2.Secondary Data
1.1.3.Machine Learning
1.1.4.Research Scope
1.1.5.Years Considered
1.1.6.Currency & Pricing
1.2.Segmentation
2.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Global In-flight Connectivity Market Snapshot
3.Wi-Fi MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Introduction
3.2.Timeline of Wi-Fi Standards
4.IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1.Introduction
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609