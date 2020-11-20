Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2022 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Diabetes Care Devices Market worth USD 19.05 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 26.94 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2022. The global diabetes care devices market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the diabetes care devices market.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth. Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countries. Detailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Rapid technological advancement, the increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing obese population are the major factors driving the growth of the diabetes care devices market. Other factors such as unhygienic lifestyle, improper diet, and increasing awareness towards early diagnosis of diabetes are fuelling the growth of the diabetes care devices market. Various pharmaceutical giants are investing in research and development and are focusing on the untapped markets all over the world, which is also expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory policies and high costs are the major restraining factors for the growth of this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the diabetes care devices market by the following segments:

Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Type

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Testing Strips

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters

Lancets

Continuous Glucose Meters

Others

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injectors

Diabetes Care Devices Market, By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the diabetes care devices market include:

Hoffman-La Roche (Roche)

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BD):

Novo Nordisk A/S

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

