IoT Market Analysis Research Report 2022 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Internet of Things (IoT) market worth USD 1470.8 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 2995.2 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2016 and 2022. We know that within the Iot market the intelligent system will be the largest type segment while software will be the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR ranging from 15% to 20% during the forecast period. In addition, the operation management will be the fastest growing service segment in the market growing at a CAGR ranging from 15% to 20% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest growing geographic region in the market growing at a CAGR of more than 15% by 2022.
KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:
Deeper understanding of the strategies adopted by the key players in this market to stay competitive.Granular analysis about the growth map of the market during the next five years. Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their market share
KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:
Growing digitization of the business models across medium enterprises primary drivers fueling the growth of the iot market
The introduction of smart city initiatives by government and rising adoption of smartphone and tablet expected to boost growth of iot market
Other factors such as increasing introduction to smart devices and appliances widening application areas and growing transition from IPV4 to IPV6 are increasing the ontake in iot technology across globe.
However the high selling price of smart devices and appliances is impeding the growth of the market. Data privacy and security threats and lack of awareness in developing regions hampering growth of the global market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the iot market by the following segments:
Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Type
Intelligent System
Software
Service
Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Software
Software
Security Software
Data Management Software
Analytics Software
Communication Software
Other Software
Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Service
Consulting Service
Integration & Implementation Service
Outsourcing Service
Repair and Maintenance Service
Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by End-User
Public Sector
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Energy & Utility
Transportation
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the Internet of Things (IoT) market include:
IBM Corporation
Cisco System, Inc.
Google, Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Company
Microsoft Corporation
Accenture PLC
Oracle Corporation
SAP S.E.
General Electric
Telefonica S.A.
