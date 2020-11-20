Fuel Card Market Expected to Grow Faster According to New Research Report 2027 | BP, Exxon Mobil Corp, Fleetcor Technologies, Royal Dutch Shell

The report aims to provide an overview of Fuel Card Market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical, and geography. The global Fuel Card market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fuel Card market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Fuel cards enable enhanced tracking of fleet expenses and efficiency of the fleet by tracking real-time mileage and fuel usage by vehicles in a fleet. Fleet operators use fuel cards for costs such as truck maintenance, truck repairs, fuel, truck cleaning, and replacement vehicle rental, among others. Data captured by a fuel card include odometer reading, fuel grades, fuel product, and quantity of fuel, vehicle ID, driver ID and tax information along with transaction details such as time, location, spend amount and date support rich repowering for fleet managers. All of these enhanced data permits richer reporting, which can be used by fleet operators to identify problem zones such as fraudulent transaction by truck drivers or truck with lower fuel efficiency. Thus, fuel cards provide complete insight into vehicle operating cost and driver behavior that provides fleet managers with a complete oversight and trends required to analyze shortcomings in the fleet. Above mentioned metrics are expected to drive the adoption of fuel card by fleet operators around the world over the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Top Key Players:- BP P.L.C., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fleetcor Technologies, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bank, Wex Inc., DKV, World Fuel Services, Edenerd, and Radius Payment Solutions and among others.

The report also includes the profiles of key Fuel Card companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Certain fuel card providers have started implanting the telematics interface as well as strong reporting abilities as usual product offering to enhance fleet management efficiency. This comprises of GPS data integration along with purchase data with a purpose to track fleet or driver performance. It further helps in determining whether the vehicle is refueling at an appropriate location. Moreover, integrating fuel cards with telematics helps in receiving accurate Miles/Gallon reports for each vehicle. The recorded data enables the business or users to effortlessly identify any inadequacies or pinpoint drivers who may need further training. Companies such as WEX Inc. and Business Fuel Cards Pty Ltd among others have already started offering the telematics integration with fuel cards in Australia however, the trend is further expected to gain traction in the near future owing to rising adoption of telematics in vehicles.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fuel Card market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Fuel Card market in these regions.

