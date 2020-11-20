DIGITIZATION IN LENDING MARKET REPORT 2020-2025 WITH KEY PLAYERS PROFILES AND INVESTMENT TRENDS

Sameer Joshi

The digitization in lending has led to a revolution in the banking industry, reducing paperwork and eliminating manual efforts. Digital lending is gaining momentum with a high proliferation of smartphones and improved customer experience. Robust startup scenario across the globe and easy accessibility of business and personal loans is a crucial factor boosting the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Avant, LLC

– Kabbage Inc.

– Lending Stream (GAIN Credit LLC)

– Lendio, Inc.

– LendUp (Flurish Inc.)

– Opportunity Financial, LLC

– Prosper Marketplace, Inc.

– RISE (Elevate Credit, Inc.)

– Speedy Cash

– The Business Backer, LLC

What is the Dynamics of Digitization in Lending Market?

The global digitization in lending market is projected to grow in the forecast period on account of increased use of smartphones and digitalization in the banking sector. Automation of complex procedures and reduced paperwork further propels the growth of the digitization in lending market. However, the lack of interoperability and standards may negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Digitization in Lending Market?

The “Global Digitization in Lending Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digitization in lending market with detailed market segmentation by loan type and geography. The global digitization in lending market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global digitization in lending market is segmented on the basis of loan type as auto loans, personal loans, and business loans.

What is the Regional Framework of Digitization in Lending Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting digitization in lending market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digitization in lending market in these regions.

