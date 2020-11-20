5G IOT ENDPOINT MARKET: GROWTH INSIGHT, EMERGING TRENDS, RISING DEMAND, INDUSTRY TRENDS & REVENUE GROWTH BY THE END OF 2028

5G IoT endpoint is a physical computing device which performs a function as a part of an internet connected service. Owing to its benefits such as low power, lower latency and faster connectivity along with the growing demand for extended network coverage,

Research Nester released a report titled “5G IoT Endpoint Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global 5G IoT endpoint market in terms of market segmentation by radio technology, range, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

5G IoT endpoint is a physical computing device which performs a function as a part of an internet connected service. Owing to its benefits such as low power, lower latency and faster connectivity along with the growing demand for extended network coverage, the global 5G IoT endpoint market is anticipated to record a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by range into short-range and wide-range, out of which, the short-range segment is anticipated to hold the leading share in the 5G IoT endpoint market. This can be attributed to advancements in innovative 5G IoT applications which can satisfy the need for high data rate, low latency and high-speed connectivity by global consumers. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Regionally, the global 5G IoT endpoint market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is predicted to hold the largest share on account of huge rise in wireless connectivity attributed to increasing number of connected IoT devices in this region, as well as for the presence of leading market players.

Growing Demand for Connected IoT Devices To Boost The Market Growth

The total number of IoT connections will grow to 25.2 billion by 2025, as per one of the statistical data released by GSM association.

There is an increasing requirement of IoT-enabled devices owing to the extensive regional growth of wireless connectivity and provision of benefits such as low power, ultra-reliability, lower latency and high speed. Additionally, its wide-scale use in predictive maintenance, smart metering, fleet management and traffic monitoring are some of the factors anticipated to significantly expand the global 5G IoT endpoint market.

However, huge investment in establishment of 5G IoT endpoint coupled with inability to keep pace with new advancements in 5G technology by several developing nations is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global 5G IoT endpoint market which includes company profiling of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (STO:ERIC-B), Nokia Corporation, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sprint, Vodafone Ltd. (LSE:VOD), Telus (TSX:T), Telefónica S.A., Singtel and Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.A). CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global 5G IoT endpoint market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

