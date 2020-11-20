Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2026 | CFM International, GE Aviation, International Aero Engines

“

The report titled Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Narrow-body Aircraft Engine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2244229/global-narrow-body-aircraft-engine-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Narrow-body Aircraft Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CFM International, GE Aviation, International Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

Market Segmentation by Product: Turbo fan engine

Turboprop engine



Market Segmentation by Application: Small and Medium Narrow-body Aircraft

Large Narrow-body Aircraft



The Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Narrow-body Aircraft Engine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2244229/global-narrow-body-aircraft-engine-market

Table of Contents:

1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Overview

1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Product Overview

1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Turbo fan engine

1.2.2 Turboprop engine

1.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Narrow-body Aircraft Engine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine by Application

4.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Segment by Application

4.1.1 Small and Medium Narrow-body Aircraft

4.1.2 Large Narrow-body Aircraft

4.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine by Application

4.5.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine by Application

5 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Business

10.1 CFM International

10.1.1 CFM International Corporation Information

10.1.2 CFM International Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 CFM International Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CFM International Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products Offered

10.1.5 CFM International Recent Developments

10.2 GE Aviation

10.2.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Aviation Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Aviation Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CFM International Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Aviation Recent Developments

10.3 International Aero Engines

10.3.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

10.3.2 International Aero Engines Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 International Aero Engines Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 International Aero Engines Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products Offered

10.3.5 International Aero Engines Recent Developments

10.4 Pratt & Whitney

10.4.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pratt & Whitney Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Pratt & Whitney Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pratt & Whitney Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products Offered

10.4.5 Pratt & Whitney Recent Developments

10.5 Rolls-Royce

10.5.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rolls-Royce Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Rolls-Royce Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rolls-Royce Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products Offered

10.5.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments

11 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Industry Trends

11.4.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Drivers

11.4.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”