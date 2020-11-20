Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026 | BASF, Pidilite Industries, THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY

“

The report titled Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Pidilite Industries, THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY, Sika, Saint-Gobain Weber, Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC), Flexcrete, Mapei, Remmers, Tarmac

Market Segmentation by Product: Polymer cementitious

Epoxy-based

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Building and car park

Road and infrastructure

Utility industries

Other



The Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Product Overview

1.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polymer cementitious

1.2.2 Epoxy-based

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Application

4.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building and car park

4.1.2 Road and infrastructure

4.1.3 Utility industries

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Application

5 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.2 Pidilite Industries

10.2.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pidilite Industries Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Pidilite Industries Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.2.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Developments

10.3 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY

10.3.1 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Corporation Information

10.3.2 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.3.5 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Recent Developments

10.4 Sika

10.4.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sika Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sika Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sika Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.4.5 Sika Recent Developments

10.5 Saint-Gobain Weber

10.5.1 Saint-Gobain Weber Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saint-Gobain Weber Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Saint-Gobain Weber Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Saint-Gobain Weber Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.5.5 Saint-Gobain Weber Recent Developments

10.6 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC)

10.6.1 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.6.5 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Recent Developments

10.7 Flexcrete

10.7.1 Flexcrete Corporation Information

10.7.2 Flexcrete Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Flexcrete Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Flexcrete Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.7.5 Flexcrete Recent Developments

10.8 Mapei

10.8.1 Mapei Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mapei Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mapei Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mapei Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mapei Recent Developments

10.9 Remmers

10.9.1 Remmers Corporation Information

10.9.2 Remmers Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Remmers Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Remmers Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

10.9.5 Remmers Recent Developments

10.10 Tarmac

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tarmac Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tarmac Recent Developments

11 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

