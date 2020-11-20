Tympanostomy Products Market Growth Prospects, Trends Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2026

Global Tympanostomy Products Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global tympanostomy products market. Tympanostomy tube insertion is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures among children to treat otitis media and other otic disease complications. The procedure involves incision of tympanic membrane and insertion of tympanostomy tube to aid drainage of middle ear fluids and equalize pressure. High prevalence of otitis media and innovative product offerings are projected to drive the global tympanostomy products market.

This report on the global tympanostomy products market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, material, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the market outlook section offers key insights of the global market such as disease epidemiology overview, reimbursement scenario, pricing analysis by product & region, technology advancements, and key industry events. The competition landscape section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market footprint analysis of key players, key strategies adopted by top key players, and key player’s market share analysis. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of product, material, application, and end-user at global and regional level, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global tympanostomy products market.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market – Snapshot

The global tympanostomy products market was valued at US$ 89.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 102.0 Mn by 2026. High prevalence of otic diseases such as otitis media and introduction of innovative tympanostomy tubes and tube insertion devices are anticipated to drive the adoption of tympanostomy tube insertion procedures across the globe. Rise in prevalence of otitis media among children, increase in population across the globe, and high demand for quality health care & patient safety are expected to propel the global tympanostomy products market. Reluctance of parents toward child’s surgery, availability of promising alternative therapies, and fragmented market at regional level are the key factors likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of product, the tube applicators/inserters segment accounted for leading share of the global tympanostomy products market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR and continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Introduction of new tube insertion devices which can be used in physician offices without general anesthesia and increase in adoption for disposable tube insertion devices for patient safety are factors anticipated to propel the segment. New developments in tympanostomy tube design, material, and coating methods such as bioresorbable tubes and antimicrobial coated tubes are expected to drive demand in the near future. Most of the tympanostomy tubes available currently are made of fluoroplastic. Moreover, demand for fluoroplastic disposable tube insertion devices has increased driven by patient safety. These factors contributed to the leading share of the fluoroplastic segment.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market: Companies Mentioned

Prominent players operating in the global tympanostomy products market include Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Summit Medical, Inc., Grace Medical, Atos Medical, Preceptis Medical, Inc., OtoMedics Advanced Medical Technologies Ltd., EON Meditech Pvt. Ltd., and Koken Co., Ltd. Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Grace Medical, and Summit Medical, Inc. are the top players who offer large portfolios of tympanostomy products. These players also have portfolio of supportive and ancillary otorhinology products such as middle ear prostheses, otology endoscopes & endoscopic accessories, and otorhinology surgical instruments, which augment their market presence. These players emphasize on development and introduction of new and advanced tympanostomy products to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, there are several players at regional level who compete on pricing.

