Self-injection Device Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Self-injection Device Market – Overview

This report by Transparency Market Research analyses the global self-injection devices market for the period between 2018 and 2026. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made, which offers readers an in-depth and accurate analysis. Market projections have been offered in terms of value (US$ Mn). Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in research & development, manufacture, and marketing of products prescribed in the treatment of various medical conditions.

Overview

The global self-injection devices market has been studied for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. For research, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2016 as the historical year. The global self-injection devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape, by major players operating in this market, along with their shares (value %) of the global self-injection devices market for 2017. The report also provides detailed company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global self-injection devices market.

Self-injection Device Market – Snapshot

The global self-injection devices market is expanding at a rapid pace due to high prevalence and incidence rate of chronic diseases, technological advancements, new product development and commercialization, and product differentiation strategies adopted by leading pharmaceutical companies across the globe. In terms of revenue, the global market was valued at US$ 3,770.0 Mn in 2017. It is projected to reach US$ 11,380.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2018 to 2026. The global self-injection devices market is also driven by a significant rise in demand for home health care, owing to low cost of treatment and improvements in overall patient experience.

The global self-injection devices market is estimated to be driven by the high prevalence and incidence rates of chronic disorders, especially diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, across the globe. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, globally, the number of adults with diabetes (diagnosed or undiagnosed) is projected to increase from 415 million in 2016 to 642 million by 2040. Also, over 200 million people worldwide are estimated to be suffering from osteoporosis. The number of people aged 60 years and above worldwide is projected to increase from 901 million in 2015 to 2.1 billion by 2050. Therefore, the incidence of osteoporosis is expected to increase rapidly. Globally, over 14 million new cases of osteoporosis-related fractures are recorded every year.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Self-injection Device Market Report:

A majority of pharmaceutical companies have established strategic partnerships with medical device companies to differentiate their products and are coming up with self-injection devices to tap the home health care market. Key players operating in the global self-injection devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed AG, Antares Pharma, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Consort Medical plc, Sensile Medical AG, Owen Mumford Ltd., SHL Group, and Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG.

