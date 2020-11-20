Carglumic Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and Development Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has compiled a new comprehensive report on the global carglumic acid market for the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The report offers insightful forecasts on global carglumic acid market, and has examined the market in detail, providing key market dynamics inclusively. In addition to the provision of intelligence on latest trends, restraining factors, and fostering factors affecting the market expansion, the report includes analysis on data pertaining to multiple market parameters.

Carglumic acid is an orphan drug that is utilized for treatment of patients with hyperammonemia, which implies deficiency of N-acetylglutamate (NAG) synthase. Well known as N-carbamoyl-L-glutamic acid (NCGA) or Carbaglu, carglumic acid stimulates the initial enzyme in urea cycle, which helps in detoxification and removal of ammonia from blood cells. Carglumic acid is on the verge of becoming an indispensable therapeutic tool for managing life-threating & rare inborn metabolic disorders that affect the urea cycle.

Global Carglumic Acid market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Analysis of in vivo models have showcased carglumic acid to stimulate liver carbamoyl phosphate synthetase. Although carbamoyl phosphate synthetase has a relatively lower affinity for carglumic acid than N-acetylglutamate (NAG), carglumic acid has been represented in vitro to activate carbamoyl phosphate synthetase, being much more effective in preventing ammonia intoxication. This orphan drug is currently gaining huge traction in treating patients with hyperammonemia, a rare congenital disorder caused by genetic defects pertaining to urea cycle enzymes. Carglumic acid also holds potential in accelerating cancer cell suppression, thereby promoting apoptosis in various types of cancers such as lung cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. These Factors will determine the future expansion of the market for carglumic acid across the globe.

Researchers across the globe are working on the development of “whole exome sequencing” procedure, with an aim of preventing intellectual disability in children through the combination of metabolomics analysis of carglumic acid and genome sequencing. Carglumic acid is further being utilized for application in enhancing ammonia detoxification in patients with organic acidurias. Transparency Market Research’s new report states that the global carglumic acid market will reflect an impressive expansion through the forecast period (2017-2026). Worldwide sales of carglumic acid is estimated to reach revenues worth nearly US$ 190 Mn by 2026-end.

A scrupulous analysis on global carglumic acid market’s competition landscape is provided in the report, incorporating information about active industries that are contributing significantly to the market expansion. Occupancy of major market participants is tracked by the report with an intensity map. Emphasizing on profiling key market participants rigorously, this chapter offers Insights about players based on the SWOT analysis, which elucidates strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, & threats affecting that specific market participant. In addition, information on key developments, key financials, company overview, and product overview pertaining to market players is also comprised in this chapter of the report. The competition landscape is a crucial chapter for this report’s readers, as it gives all necessary knowledge appertaining to companies, coupled with the novel strategies employed by them to stay at global carglumic acid market’s front edge.

Key Players of Carglumic Acid Market Report:

The global market for carglumic acid is dominated by few well-established players, who are continuously working on developing new formulations for carglumic acid. This has further created challenges for new market entrants in terms of product differentiation and quality. Key players profiled by TMR’s report include Recordati S.p.A, Civentichem LLC, and Dipharma Francis S.r.l. These players are continuous working on developing new formulations of carglumic acid to stay at the market’s forefront. For example – Dipharma, s Swiss pharmaceutical company, has recently announced its development of new & fast-dissolving formulation of the carglumic acid tablets, which remain stable at room temperature. In addition, Recordati S.p.A has announced inclusion of its Canadian affiliate, named Recordati Rare Diseases Canada Inc, thereby expanding its market presence.

