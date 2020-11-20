Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Latest Innovations, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market. Over 50% of the world’s population is infected by H. pylori, and in some countries, the prevalence is higher than 80%. This is boosting the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market. In 1994, the WHO’s, International Agency for Research on Cancer classified H. pylori as a Class 1 carcinogen.

This report on the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on test type, test method, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends has been provided in the market dynamics section. Additionally, the report comprises a list of new non-invasive H. pylori test launches by market players. The report describes epidemiological assessment of Helicobacter pylori, key technological advancements in Helicobacter pylori diagnostic testing, and market outlook and Porter’s Five Forces.

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market – Snapshot

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a spiral-shaped gram-negative aerobic bacterium that grows in the digestive tract and has a tendency to infect the stomach. Bacteria play a vital role in balancing the stomach ecology. When H. pylori invades and attacks the stomach lining, it causes stomach infections. These infections can lead to peptic ulcers and gastritis. They are also associated with stomach, duodenal, and gastric cancers. These infections are commonly found in both men as well as women. Over 50% of the world’s population is infected by H. pylori. In some countries, the prevalence of H. pylori is higher than 80%, making this infection one of the most common bacterial infections. In 1994, the WHO’s, International Agency for Research on Cancer classified H. pylori as a Class 1 carcinogen. The global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market was valued at US$ 518.0 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 731.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.99% during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Report:

Key players operating in the global helicobacter pylori (h. pylori) non-invasive testing market are DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomerica, Inc., Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics, CorisBioconcept SPRL, and Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.

