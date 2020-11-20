Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market : Future Opportunities, Production/Demand Analysis & Outlook To 2020-2027

The global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Above 99.5%

Below 99.5%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Paints, Coatings & Inks

Cleaning Agents

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product Developments, research, and Developments, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company Developmentss to remain competitive in the market.

The Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate key manufacturers in this market include:

BASF

Eastman Chemical

The Dow Chemical

Petronas Chemicals

Solventis

Huntsman

Lyondellbasell

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

Junsei Chemical

Tedia Solvents

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Overview

1.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Product Overview

1.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Above 99.5%

1.2.2 Below 99.5%

1.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints, Coatings & Inks

4.1.2 Cleaning Agents

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate by Application

5 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.2 Eastman Chemical

10.2.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Eastman Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Eastman Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.2.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments

10.3 The Dow Chemical

10.3.1 The Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 The Dow Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 The Dow Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 The Dow Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.3.5 The Dow Chemical Recent Developments

10.4 Petronas Chemicals

10.4.1 Petronas Chemicals Corporation Information

10.4.2 Petronas Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Petronas Chemicals Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Petronas Chemicals Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.4.5 Petronas Chemicals Recent Developments

10.5 Solventis

10.5.1 Solventis Corporation Information

10.5.2 Solventis Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Solventis Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Solventis Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.5.5 Solventis Recent Developments

10.6 Huntsman

10.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Huntsman Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huntsman Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.6.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

10.7 Lyondellbasell

10.7.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lyondellbasell Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Lyondellbasell Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lyondellbasell Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.7.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Developments

10.8 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

10.8.1 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Recent Developments

10.9 Junsei Chemical

10.9.1 Junsei Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Junsei Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Junsei Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Junsei Chemical Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.9.5 Junsei Chemical Recent Developments

10.10 Tedia Solvents

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tedia Solvents Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tedia Solvents Recent Developments

10.11 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

10.11.1 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Products Offered

10.11.5 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Recent Developments

11 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Industry Trends

11.4.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Drivers

11.4.3 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

