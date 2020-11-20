Air Dehumidifier Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026 | Air Automobile Horn, Munters AB, Bry-Air Inc.

“

The report titled Global Air Dehumidifier Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Dehumidifier market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Dehumidifier market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Dehumidifier market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Dehumidifier market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Dehumidifier report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Dehumidifier report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Dehumidifier market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Dehumidifier market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Dehumidifier market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Dehumidifier market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Dehumidifier market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Air Automobile Horn, Munters AB, Bry-Air Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Frigidaire, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Therma-Stor LLC, Haier Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Dehumidifier

Whole-home Dehumidifier



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Air Dehumidifier Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Dehumidifier market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Dehumidifier market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Dehumidifier market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Dehumidifier industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Dehumidifier market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Dehumidifier market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Dehumidifier market?

Table of Contents:

1 Air Dehumidifier Market Overview

1.1 Air Dehumidifier Product Overview

1.2 Air Dehumidifier Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Dehumidifier

1.2.2 Whole-home Dehumidifier

1.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Air Dehumidifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Air Dehumidifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Dehumidifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Air Dehumidifier Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Air Dehumidifier Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Air Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Air Dehumidifier Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Air Dehumidifier Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Dehumidifier Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Air Dehumidifier as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Dehumidifier Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Air Dehumidifier Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Air Dehumidifier by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Air Dehumidifier by Application

4.1 Air Dehumidifier Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Air Dehumidifier Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Air Dehumidifier by Application

4.5.2 Europe Air Dehumidifier by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Air Dehumidifier by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Air Dehumidifier by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier by Application

5 North America Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Dehumidifier Business

10.1 Air Automobile Horn

10.1.1 Air Automobile Horn Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air Automobile Horn Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Air Automobile Horn Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Air Automobile Horn Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.1.5 Air Automobile Horn Recent Developments

10.2 Munters AB

10.2.1 Munters AB Corporation Information

10.2.2 Munters AB Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Munters AB Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Air Automobile Horn Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.2.5 Munters AB Recent Developments

10.3 Bry-Air Inc.

10.3.1 Bry-Air Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bry-Air Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Bry-Air Inc. Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bry-Air Inc. Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.3.5 Bry-Air Inc. Recent Developments

10.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.4.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.4.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Developments

10.5 LG Electronics Inc.

10.5.1 LG Electronics Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Electronics Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Electronics Inc. Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LG Electronics Inc. Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Electronics Inc. Recent Developments

10.6 Whirlpool Corporation

10.6.1 Whirlpool Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Whirlpool Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Whirlpool Corporation Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Whirlpool Corporation Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.6.5 Whirlpool Corporation Recent Developments

10.7 Frigidaire

10.7.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information

10.7.2 Frigidaire Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Frigidaire Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Frigidaire Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.7.5 Frigidaire Recent Developments

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments

10.9 Carrier Corporation

10.9.1 Carrier Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Carrier Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Carrier Corporation Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Carrier Corporation Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.9.5 Carrier Corporation Recent Developments

10.10 Therma-Stor LLC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Air Dehumidifier Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Therma-Stor LLC Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Therma-Stor LLC Recent Developments

10.11 Haier Group

10.11.1 Haier Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Haier Group Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Haier Group Air Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Haier Group Air Dehumidifier Products Offered

10.11.5 Haier Group Recent Developments

11 Air Dehumidifier Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Air Dehumidifier Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Air Dehumidifier Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Air Dehumidifier Industry Trends

11.4.2 Air Dehumidifier Market Drivers

11.4.3 Air Dehumidifier Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”