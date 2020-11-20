5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026 | FANUC, KUKA, ABB

“
The report titled Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation
Market Segmentation by Product: 5-Axis
6-Axis
Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical and Electronics
Machinery
Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Others
The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?
Table of Contents:
1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Overview
1.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Overview
1.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 5-Axis
1.2.2 6-Axis
1.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application
4.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Segment by Application
4.1.1 Electrical and Electronics
4.1.2 Machinery
4.1.3 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals
4.1.4 Food & Beverage
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application
4.5.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application
4.5.4 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application
5 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Business
10.1 FANUC
10.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information
10.1.2 FANUC Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 FANUC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 FANUC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.1.5 FANUC Recent Developments
10.2 KUKA
10.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information
10.2.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 KUKA 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 FANUC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.2.5 KUKA Recent Developments
10.3 ABB
10.3.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.3.2 ABB Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 ABB 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ABB 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.3.5 ABB Recent Developments
10.4 Yaskawa
10.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information
10.4.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Yaskawa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Yaskawa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments
10.5 kawasaki
10.5.1 kawasaki Corporation Information
10.5.2 kawasaki Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 kawasaki 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 kawasaki 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.5.5 kawasaki Recent Developments
10.6 DENSO
10.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information
10.6.2 DENSO Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 DENSO 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 DENSO 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.6.5 DENSO Recent Developments
10.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi
10.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Developments
10.8 Epson
10.8.1 Epson Corporation Information
10.8.2 Epson Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Epson 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Epson 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.8.5 Epson Recent Developments
10.9 Staubli
10.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information
10.9.2 Staubli Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Staubli 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Staubli 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.9.5 Staubli Recent Developments
10.10 OTC
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 OTC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 OTC Recent Developments
10.11 COMAU
10.11.1 COMAU Corporation Information
10.11.2 COMAU Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 COMAU 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 COMAU 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.11.5 COMAU Recent Developments
10.12 Omron Adept Technologies
10.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information
10.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Developments
10.13 SIASUN
10.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information
10.13.2 SIASUN Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 SIASUN 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 SIASUN 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.13.5 SIASUN Recent Developments
10.14 HIWIN(TW)
10.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Corporation Information
10.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 HIWIN(TW) 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 HIWIN(TW) 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.14.5 HIWIN(TW) Recent Developments
10.15 Yamaha
10.15.1 Yamaha Corporation Information
10.15.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Yamaha 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Yamaha 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.15.5 Yamaha Recent Developments
10.16 GSK
10.16.1 GSK Corporation Information
10.16.2 GSK Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 GSK 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 GSK 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.16.5 GSK Recent Developments
10.17 Triowin
10.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information
10.17.2 Triowin Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Triowin 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Triowin 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.17.5 Triowin Recent Developments
10.18 Nanjing Estun Automation
10.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information
10.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Nanjing Estun Automation 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered
10.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Recent Developments
11 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Industry Trends
11.4.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Drivers
11.4.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
”