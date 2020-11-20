5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026 | FANUC, KUKA, ABB

“

The report titled Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation

Market Segmentation by Product: 5-Axis

6-Axis



Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others



The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Table of Contents:

1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Overview

1.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Overview

1.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 5-Axis

1.2.2 6-Axis

1.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application

4.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electrical and Electronics

4.1.2 Machinery

4.1.3 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

4.1.4 Food & Beverage

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application

4.5.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot by Application

5 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Business

10.1 FANUC

10.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

10.1.2 FANUC Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 FANUC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 FANUC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.1.5 FANUC Recent Developments

10.2 KUKA

10.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.2.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 KUKA 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 FANUC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.2.5 KUKA Recent Developments

10.3 ABB

10.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.3.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 ABB 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ABB 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.3.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.4 Yaskawa

10.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Yaskawa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yaskawa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments

10.5 kawasaki

10.5.1 kawasaki Corporation Information

10.5.2 kawasaki Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 kawasaki 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 kawasaki 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.5.5 kawasaki Recent Developments

10.6 DENSO

10.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

10.6.2 DENSO Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 DENSO 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DENSO 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.6.5 DENSO Recent Developments

10.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

10.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Developments

10.8 Epson

10.8.1 Epson Corporation Information

10.8.2 Epson Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Epson 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Epson 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.8.5 Epson Recent Developments

10.9 Staubli

10.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information

10.9.2 Staubli Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Staubli 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Staubli 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.9.5 Staubli Recent Developments

10.10 OTC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 OTC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 OTC Recent Developments

10.11 COMAU

10.11.1 COMAU Corporation Information

10.11.2 COMAU Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 COMAU 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 COMAU 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.11.5 COMAU Recent Developments

10.12 Omron Adept Technologies

10.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Developments

10.13 SIASUN

10.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information

10.13.2 SIASUN Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 SIASUN 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SIASUN 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.13.5 SIASUN Recent Developments

10.14 HIWIN(TW)

10.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Corporation Information

10.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 HIWIN(TW) 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 HIWIN(TW) 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.14.5 HIWIN(TW) Recent Developments

10.15 Yamaha

10.15.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Yamaha 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Yamaha 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.15.5 Yamaha Recent Developments

10.16 GSK

10.16.1 GSK Corporation Information

10.16.2 GSK Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 GSK 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 GSK 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.16.5 GSK Recent Developments

10.17 Triowin

10.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information

10.17.2 Triowin Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Triowin 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Triowin 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.17.5 Triowin Recent Developments

10.18 Nanjing Estun Automation

10.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Nanjing Estun Automation 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products Offered

10.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Recent Developments

11 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Industry Trends

11.4.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Drivers

11.4.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

