and United States Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Growth and Forecast 2020-2027

Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market.

Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment.

The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.

The major vendors covered:

ESAB

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

Nova-Tech Engineering

Beijing FSW

FOOKE GmbH

PaR Systems

General Tool Company

Sooncable

Aerospace Engineering Equipment

HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH

Stirtec GmbH

Hitachi

PTG

BTI

Mazak

Jinfeng

Desktop Equipment

Gantry Equipment

Others

Segment by Application, the Friction Stir Welding Equipment market is segmented into

Aerospace

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Railways

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Friction Stir Welding Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Friction Stir Welding Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.