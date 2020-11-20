Metal & Glass Coatings Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2020-2026

The “Metal & Glass Coatings Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Metal & Glass Coatings niche is presented by the Metal & Glass Coatings report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Metal & Glass Coatings report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Coatings for metal and glass substrates like aluminum extrusions for construction; metal components for cars, trucks, and buses; metal furniture, racking, shelving, fixtures, rims, fittings and lighting; fabricated metal components; solar panels; wine bottles; perfume flasks; IR absorbing windows; and more.

Thin films of protective material are glued to metals to enhance surface properties, such as color, optical properties, corrosion or oxidation resistance, attractive appearance, electrical resistance, wear resistance and thermal protection. It is extensively used in various industrial sectors to increase the metal life and reduce the maintenance cost. The global metal coatings market has been segmented on the basis of process, technology, resin type, and end-user industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal & Glass Coatings Market

The global Metal & Glass Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ 20170 million by 2026, from US$ 11240 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Metal & Glass Coatings Scope and Segment

The global Metal & Glass Coatings market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal & Glass Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

key manufacturers in this market include:

3M

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Akzonobel

Valspar

Axalta Coatings

Euroglas GmbH

DuPont

Nippon Paint

BASF

Kansai Paint

Wacker Chemie AG

Becker Group

Solventborne

Waterborne

UV

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metal

Glass