Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market Reviewed in a New Study

Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker refers to a device that records sleep activities by monitoring bed vibration or human movement.

The current market for non-wearable sleep trackers is composed of global well-known manufacturers such as Apple (28.01%), ResMed (22.16%), Withings (6.86%), Simmons Beddding Company (5.84%), Sleepace (2.60%), Empit (0.55%) and other brands (33.98%). At present, most of the market share is in the hands of big brands, and will still occupy a dominant position in the future.

In terms of types, all markets for non-wearable sleep trackers can be divided into piezoelectric motion sensors and capacitive motion sensors. Moreover, products based on capacitive motion sensors occupy a relatively large share in the global market.

From a regional perspective, North America and the Asia-Pacific region will occupy a larger market share in 2019 and will maintain steady growth in the next few years. The European market will still play an important role and cannot be ignored.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Apple

ResMed

Withings

Simmons Bedding Company

Sleepace

Emfit

Others

Capacitive Motion Sensor Based

Piezo Motion Sensor Based

Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Hospital

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.