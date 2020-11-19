LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AI Development Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI Development Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI Development Service market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AI Development Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Algoworks, Chop Dawg, Accubits Technologies, Achievion Solutions, AdiMap, Alphalake AI, Arthonsys Technologies LLP, Azati Corporation, Cyber Infrastructure, Daffodil Software, Dashbouquet Development, LLC, DataRoot Labs, Deep Vision AI Inc., Enlightenment.AI, Icreon, ISS Art, LeewayHertz, Narola Infotech, Neoteric, Netguru, Apptraction, Quytech, Right Information, Rightpoint, Scopic, Skim Technologies, Softura, The Bot Forge Ltd, Tooploox, Unicsoft Market Segment by Product Type: , Online Service, Offline Service By the end users, this report covers the following segments, Large Enterprises, SMEs Market Segment by Application: AI development firms build web applications and software that utilize artificial intelligence as a main feature. These projects can include deep learning systems, data analytics platforms, machine learning programs, and conversational tools. AI development firms are often tasked with developing tools such as natural language processing (NLP) software and deep learning software. These projects can include deep learning systems, data analytics platforms, machine learning programs, and conversational tools. AI development firms are often tasked with developing tools such as natural language processing (NLP) software and deep learning software. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the AI Development Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the AI Development Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the AI Development Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of AI Development Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global AI Development Service market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global AI Development Service market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global AI Development Service market: Segment Analysis The global AI Development Service market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global AI Development Service market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global AI Development Service market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the service method, the market is primarily split into, Online Service, Offline Service By the end users, this report covers the following segments, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI Development Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI Development Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI Development Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI Development Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI Development Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI Development Service market

TOC

1 Market Overview of AI Development Service

1.1 AI Development Service Market Overview

1.1.1 AI Development Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global AI Development Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global AI Development Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global AI Development Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global AI Development Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions AI Development Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America AI Development Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe AI Development Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China AI Development Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific AI Development Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America AI Development Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa AI Development Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AI Development Service Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AI Development Service Industry

1.7.1.1 AI Development Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and AI Development Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for AI Development Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 AI Development Service Market Overview by Service Method

2.1 Global AI Development Service Market Size by Service Method: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global AI Development Service Historic Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

2.3 Global AI Development Service Forecasted Market Size by Service Method (2021-2026)

2.4 Online Service

2.5 Offline Service 3 AI Development Service Market Overview by Service Method

3.1 Global AI Development Service Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AI Development Service Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AI Development Service Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Global AI Development Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global AI Development Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AI Development Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AI Development Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players AI Development Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players AI Development Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 AI Development Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Algoworks

5.1.1 Algoworks Profile

5.1.2 Algoworks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Algoworks Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Algoworks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Algoworks Recent Developments

5.2 Chop Dawg

5.2.1 Chop Dawg Profile

5.2.2 Chop Dawg Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Chop Dawg Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Chop Dawg Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Chop Dawg Recent Developments

5.3 Accubits Technologies

5.5.1 Accubits Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Accubits Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Accubits Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Accubits Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Achievion Solutions Recent Developments

5.4 Achievion Solutions

5.4.1 Achievion Solutions Profile

5.4.2 Achievion Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Achievion Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Achievion Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Achievion Solutions Recent Developments

5.5 AdiMap

5.5.1 AdiMap Profile

5.5.2 AdiMap Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 AdiMap Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AdiMap Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 AdiMap Recent Developments

5.6 Alphalake AI

5.6.1 Alphalake AI Profile

5.6.2 Alphalake AI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Alphalake AI Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Alphalake AI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Alphalake AI Recent Developments

5.7 Arthonsys Technologies LLP

5.7.1 Arthonsys Technologies LLP Profile

5.7.2 Arthonsys Technologies LLP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Arthonsys Technologies LLP Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Arthonsys Technologies LLP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Arthonsys Technologies LLP Recent Developments

5.8 Azati Corporation

5.8.1 Azati Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Azati Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Azati Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Azati Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Azati Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Cyber Infrastructure

5.9.1 Cyber Infrastructure Profile

5.9.2 Cyber Infrastructure Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Cyber Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cyber Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Cyber Infrastructure Recent Developments

5.10 Daffodil Software

5.10.1 Daffodil Software Profile

5.10.2 Daffodil Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Daffodil Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Daffodil Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Daffodil Software Recent Developments

5.11 Dashbouquet Development, LLC

5.11.1 Dashbouquet Development, LLC Profile

5.11.2 Dashbouquet Development, LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Dashbouquet Development, LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Dashbouquet Development, LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Dashbouquet Development, LLC Recent Developments

5.12 DataRoot Labs

5.12.1 DataRoot Labs Profile

5.12.2 DataRoot Labs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 DataRoot Labs Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DataRoot Labs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 DataRoot Labs Recent Developments

5.13 Deep Vision AI Inc.

5.13.1 Deep Vision AI Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Deep Vision AI Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Deep Vision AI Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Deep Vision AI Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Deep Vision AI Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 Enlightenment.AI

5.14.1 Enlightenment.AI Profile

5.14.2 Enlightenment.AI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Enlightenment.AI Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Enlightenment.AI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Enlightenment.AI Recent Developments

5.15 Icreon

5.15.1 Icreon Profile

5.15.2 Icreon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Icreon Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Icreon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Icreon Recent Developments

5.16 ISS Art

5.16.1 ISS Art Profile

5.16.2 ISS Art Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 ISS Art Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 ISS Art Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 ISS Art Recent Developments

5.17 LeewayHertz

5.17.1 LeewayHertz Profile

5.17.2 LeewayHertz Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 LeewayHertz Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 LeewayHertz Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 LeewayHertz Recent Developments

5.18 Narola Infotech

5.18.1 Narola Infotech Profile

5.18.2 Narola Infotech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Narola Infotech Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Narola Infotech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Narola Infotech Recent Developments

5.19 Neoteric

5.19.1 Neoteric Profile

5.19.2 Neoteric Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Neoteric Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Neoteric Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Neoteric Recent Developments

5.20 Netguru

5.20.1 Netguru Profile

5.20.2 Netguru Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Netguru Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Netguru Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Netguru Recent Developments

5.21 Apptraction

5.21.1 Apptraction Profile

5.21.2 Apptraction Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Apptraction Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Apptraction Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Apptraction Recent Developments

5.22 Quytech

5.22.1 Quytech Profile

5.22.2 Quytech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Quytech Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Quytech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Quytech Recent Developments

5.23 Right Information

5.23.1 Right Information Profile

5.23.2 Right Information Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Right Information Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Right Information Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Right Information Recent Developments

5.24 Rightpoint

5.24.1 Rightpoint Profile

5.24.2 Rightpoint Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Rightpoint Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Rightpoint Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Rightpoint Recent Developments

5.25 Scopic

5.25.1 Scopic Profile

5.25.2 Scopic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.25.3 Scopic Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Scopic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Scopic Recent Developments

5.26 Skim Technologies

5.26.1 Skim Technologies Profile

5.26.2 Skim Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.26.3 Skim Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Skim Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Skim Technologies Recent Developments

5.27 Softura

5.27.1 Softura Profile

5.27.2 Softura Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.27.3 Softura Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Softura Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Softura Recent Developments

5.28 The Bot Forge Ltd

5.28.1 The Bot Forge Ltd Profile

5.28.2 The Bot Forge Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.28.3 The Bot Forge Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 The Bot Forge Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.28.5 The Bot Forge Ltd Recent Developments

5.29 Tooploox

5.29.1 Tooploox Profile

5.29.2 Tooploox Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.29.3 Tooploox Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Tooploox Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.29.5 Tooploox Recent Developments

5.30 Unicsoft

5.30.1 Unicsoft Profile

5.30.2 Unicsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.30.3 Unicsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 Unicsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.30.5 Unicsoft Recent Developments 6 North America AI Development Service by Players and by End Users

6.1 North America AI Development Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America AI Development Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 7 Europe AI Development Service by Players and by End Users

7.1 Europe AI Development Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe AI Development Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 8 China AI Development Service by Players and by End Users

8.1 China AI Development Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China AI Development Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific AI Development Service by Players and by End Users

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific AI Development Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific AI Development Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 10 Latin America AI Development Service by Players and by End Users

10.1 Latin America AI Development Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America AI Development Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa AI Development Service by Players and by End Users

11.1 Middle East & Africa AI Development Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa AI Development Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 12 AI Development Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

