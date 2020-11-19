Inertial Navigation Devices Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2020-2026 | Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Safran

“

The report titled Global Inertial Navigation Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Inertial Navigation Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2231870/global-inertial-navigation-devices-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Inertial Navigation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Inertial Navigation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Safran, Thales, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne Technologies, Vectornav Technologies, Lord Microstrain, Trimble Navigation, Gladiator Technologies, iXblue, Optolink, Systron Donner Inertial, KVH Industries, China Avionics Systems, Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology, Beijing Starneto Technology, Sai MicroElectronics

Market Segmentation by Product: Laser Gyroscope

Fiber Optic Gyroscope

MEMS Gyroscope

Electromechanical Gyroscope

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Ground Armor

Navy Ship

Drone

Unmanned

Other



The Inertial Navigation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Inertial Navigation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Inertial Navigation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Inertial Navigation Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Inertial Navigation Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Inertial Navigation Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Inertial Navigation Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Inertial Navigation Devices market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2231870/global-inertial-navigation-devices-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Inertial Navigation Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Laser Gyroscope

1.2.3 Fiber Optic Gyroscope

1.2.4 MEMS Gyroscope

1.2.5 Electromechanical Gyroscope

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Ground Armor

1.3.4 Navy Ship

1.3.5 Drone

1.3.6 Unmanned

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Inertial Navigation Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Inertial Navigation Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Inertial Navigation Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Inertial Navigation Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Inertial Navigation Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Inertial Navigation Devices Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Inertial Navigation Devices Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Honeywell

4.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

4.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Honeywell Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.1.4 Honeywell Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Honeywell Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Honeywell Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Honeywell Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Honeywell Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Honeywell Recent Development

4.2 Northrop Grumman

4.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

4.2.2 Northrop Grumman Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Northrop Grumman Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.2.4 Northrop Grumman Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Northrop Grumman Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Northrop Grumman Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Northrop Grumman Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Northrop Grumman Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

4.3 Safran

4.3.1 Safran Corporation Information

4.3.2 Safran Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Safran Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.3.4 Safran Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Safran Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Safran Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Safran Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Safran Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Safran Recent Development

4.4 Thales

4.4.1 Thales Corporation Information

4.4.2 Thales Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Thales Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.4.4 Thales Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Thales Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Thales Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Thales Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Thales Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Thales Recent Development

4.5 Raytheon

4.5.1 Raytheon Corporation Information

4.5.2 Raytheon Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Raytheon Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.5.4 Raytheon Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Raytheon Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Raytheon Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Raytheon Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Raytheon Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Raytheon Recent Development

4.6 Rockwell Collins

4.6.1 Rockwell Collins Corporation Information

4.6.2 Rockwell Collins Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Rockwell Collins Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.6.4 Rockwell Collins Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Rockwell Collins Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Rockwell Collins Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Rockwell Collins Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

4.7 Teledyne Technologies

4.7.1 Teledyne Technologies Corporation Information

4.7.2 Teledyne Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Teledyne Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.7.4 Teledyne Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Teledyne Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Teledyne Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Teledyne Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Teledyne Technologies Recent Development

4.8 Vectornav Technologies

4.8.1 Vectornav Technologies Corporation Information

4.8.2 Vectornav Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Vectornav Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.8.4 Vectornav Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Vectornav Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Vectornav Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Vectornav Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Vectornav Technologies Recent Development

4.9 Lord Microstrain

4.9.1 Lord Microstrain Corporation Information

4.9.2 Lord Microstrain Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Lord Microstrain Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.9.4 Lord Microstrain Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Lord Microstrain Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Lord Microstrain Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Lord Microstrain Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Lord Microstrain Recent Development

4.10 Trimble Navigation

4.10.1 Trimble Navigation Corporation Information

4.10.2 Trimble Navigation Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Trimble Navigation Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.10.4 Trimble Navigation Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Trimble Navigation Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Trimble Navigation Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Trimble Navigation Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Trimble Navigation Recent Development

4.11 Gladiator Technologies

4.11.1 Gladiator Technologies Corporation Information

4.11.2 Gladiator Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Gladiator Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.11.4 Gladiator Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Gladiator Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Gladiator Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Gladiator Technologies Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Gladiator Technologies Recent Development

4.12 iXblue

4.12.1 iXblue Corporation Information

4.12.2 iXblue Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 iXblue Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.12.4 iXblue Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 iXblue Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.12.6 iXblue Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.12.7 iXblue Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 iXblue Recent Development

4.13 Optolink

4.13.1 Optolink Corporation Information

4.13.2 Optolink Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Optolink Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.13.4 Optolink Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Optolink Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Optolink Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Optolink Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Optolink Recent Development

4.14 Systron Donner Inertial

4.14.1 Systron Donner Inertial Corporation Information

4.14.2 Systron Donner Inertial Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.14.4 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Systron Donner Inertial Recent Development

4.15 KVH Industries

4.15.1 KVH Industries Corporation Information

4.15.2 KVH Industries Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 KVH Industries Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.15.4 KVH Industries Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 KVH Industries Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.15.6 KVH Industries Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.15.7 KVH Industries Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 KVH Industries Recent Development

4.16 China Avionics Systems

4.16.1 China Avionics Systems Corporation Information

4.16.2 China Avionics Systems Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 China Avionics Systems Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.16.4 China Avionics Systems Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 China Avionics Systems Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.16.6 China Avionics Systems Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.16.7 China Avionics Systems Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 China Avionics Systems Recent Development

4.17 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology

4.17.1 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Corporation Information

4.17.2 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.17.4 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Xi’An Chenxi Aviation Technology Recent Development

4.18 Beijing Starneto Technology

4.18.1 Beijing Starneto Technology Corporation Information

4.18.2 Beijing Starneto Technology Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Beijing Starneto Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.18.4 Beijing Starneto Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Beijing Starneto Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Beijing Starneto Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Beijing Starneto Technology Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Beijing Starneto Technology Recent Development

4.19 Sai MicroElectronics

4.19.1 Sai MicroElectronics Corporation Information

4.19.2 Sai MicroElectronics Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Sai MicroElectronics Inertial Navigation Devices Products Offered

4.19.4 Sai MicroElectronics Inertial Navigation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Sai MicroElectronics Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Sai MicroElectronics Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Sai MicroElectronics Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Sai MicroElectronics Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Inertial Navigation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Inertial Navigation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Inertial Navigation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Type

7.4 North America Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Inertial Navigation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Inertial Navigation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Inertial Navigation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Inertial Navigation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Inertial Navigation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Inertial Navigation Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Inertial Navigation Devices Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Inertial Navigation Devices Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Inertial Navigation Devices Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Inertial Navigation Devices Clients Analysis

12.4 Inertial Navigation Devices Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Inertial Navigation Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Inertial Navigation Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Inertial Navigation Devices Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Inertial Navigation Devices Market Drivers

13.2 Inertial Navigation Devices Market Opportunities

13.3 Inertial Navigation Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Inertial Navigation Devices Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”