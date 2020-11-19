Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size 2020: Latest Trends, Form, Application, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens

“

The report titled Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Asynchronous Induction Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asynchronous Induction Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Marathon Electric, Nidec Motor Corporation, WEG Electric Corp, Kirloskar Electric Company, Regal Beloit Corporation, Baldor Electric Company, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, General Electric, Toshiba, Bosch, Hitachi

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Phase

Three Phase



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Metals and Mining

Pulp & Paper

Food and Beverage

Automotive and Transportation

Others



The Asynchronous Induction Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Asynchronous Induction Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Asynchronous Induction Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Asynchronous Induction Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Asynchronous Induction Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Phase

1.2.3 Three Phase

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Metals and Mining

1.3.5 Pulp & Paper

1.3.6 Food and Beverage

1.3.7 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Asynchronous Induction Motor Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Asynchronous Induction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Asynchronous Induction Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Asynchronous Induction Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Asynchronous Induction Motor Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Asynchronous Induction Motor Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Emerson Electric

4.1.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

4.1.2 Emerson Electric Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Emerson Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.1.4 Emerson Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Emerson Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Emerson Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Emerson Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Emerson Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Emerson Electric Recent Development

4.2 Schneider Electric

4.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

4.2.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Schneider Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.2.4 Schneider Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Schneider Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Schneider Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Schneider Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Schneider Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Schneider Electric Recent Development

4.3 Siemens

4.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

4.3.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Siemens Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.3.4 Siemens Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Siemens Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Siemens Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Siemens Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Siemens Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Siemens Recent Development

4.4 ABB

4.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

4.4.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 ABB Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.4.4 ABB Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 ABB Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.4.6 ABB Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.4.7 ABB Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 ABB Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 ABB Recent Development

4.5 Marathon Electric

4.5.1 Marathon Electric Corporation Information

4.5.2 Marathon Electric Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Marathon Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.5.4 Marathon Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Marathon Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Marathon Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Marathon Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Marathon Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Marathon Electric Recent Development

4.6 Nidec Motor Corporation

4.6.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Corporation Information

4.6.2 Nidec Motor Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Nidec Motor Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.6.4 Nidec Motor Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Nidec Motor Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Nidec Motor Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Nidec Motor Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Nidec Motor Corporation Recent Development

4.7 WEG Electric Corp

4.7.1 WEG Electric Corp Corporation Information

4.7.2 WEG Electric Corp Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 WEG Electric Corp Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.7.4 WEG Electric Corp Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 WEG Electric Corp Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.7.6 WEG Electric Corp Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.7.7 WEG Electric Corp Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 WEG Electric Corp Recent Development

4.8 Kirloskar Electric Company

4.8.1 Kirloskar Electric Company Corporation Information

4.8.2 Kirloskar Electric Company Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Kirloskar Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.8.4 Kirloskar Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Kirloskar Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Kirloskar Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Kirloskar Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Kirloskar Electric Company Recent Development

4.9 Regal Beloit Corporation

4.9.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Corporation Information

4.9.2 Regal Beloit Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Regal Beloit Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.9.4 Regal Beloit Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Regal Beloit Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Regal Beloit Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Regal Beloit Corporation Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Regal Beloit Corporation Recent Development

4.10 Baldor Electric Company

4.10.1 Baldor Electric Company Corporation Information

4.10.2 Baldor Electric Company Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Baldor Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.10.4 Baldor Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Baldor Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Baldor Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Baldor Electric Company Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Baldor Electric Company Recent Development

4.11 STMicroelectronics

4.11.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

4.11.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 STMicroelectronics Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.11.4 STMicroelectronics Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 STMicroelectronics Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.11.6 STMicroelectronics Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.11.7 STMicroelectronics Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

4.12 NXP Semiconductors

4.12.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

4.12.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 NXP Semiconductors Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.12.4 NXP Semiconductors Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 NXP Semiconductors Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.12.6 NXP Semiconductors Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.12.7 NXP Semiconductors Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

4.13 General Electric

4.13.1 General Electric Corporation Information

4.13.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 General Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.13.4 General Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 General Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.13.6 General Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.13.7 General Electric Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 General Electric Recent Development

4.14 Toshiba

4.14.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

4.14.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Toshiba Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.14.4 Toshiba Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Toshiba Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Toshiba Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Toshiba Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Toshiba Recent Development

4.15 Bosch

4.15.1 Bosch Corporation Information

4.15.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Bosch Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.15.4 Bosch Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Bosch Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Bosch Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Bosch Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Bosch Recent Development

4.16 Hitachi

4.16.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

4.16.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Hitachi Asynchronous Induction Motor Products Offered

4.16.4 Hitachi Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Hitachi Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Hitachi Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Hitachi Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Hitachi Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Asynchronous Induction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Asynchronous Induction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Type

7.4 North America Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Induction Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Asynchronous Induction Motor Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Asynchronous Induction Motor Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Asynchronous Induction Motor Clients Analysis

12.4 Asynchronous Induction Motor Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Asynchronous Induction Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Asynchronous Induction Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Asynchronous Induction Motor Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Drivers

13.2 Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Opportunities

13.3 Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Challenges

13.4 Asynchronous Induction Motor Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”