AC Synchronous Motor Market Size Revenue, Growth Opportunity, Application Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2026 | ABB, Siemens, General Electric

“

The report titled Global AC Synchronous Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AC Synchronous Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AC Synchronous Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AC Synchronous Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Synchronous Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Synchronous Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2231848/global-ac-synchronous-motor-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Synchronous Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Synchronous Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Synchronous Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Synchronous Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Synchronous Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Synchronous Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba, WEG, Bosch, Johnson Electric, Hitachi, Emerson Electric, Nidec, Arc Systems, AMETEK, Regal Beloit, Franklin Electric, Allied Motion, Maxon Motor, TECO Westinghouse, Dumore Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Reluctance Motor

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

Hysteresis Motor

Direct Current Excited Motor

Stepper Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Metals and Mining

Pulp & Paper

Food and Beverage

Automotive and Transportation

Others



The AC Synchronous Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Synchronous Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Synchronous Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Synchronous Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Synchronous Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Synchronous Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Synchronous Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Synchronous Motor market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2231848/global-ac-synchronous-motor-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Reluctance Motor

1.2.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

1.2.4 Hysteresis Motor

1.2.5 Direct Current Excited Motor

1.2.6 Stepper Motor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Metals and Mining

1.3.5 Pulp & Paper

1.3.6 Food and Beverage

1.3.7 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 AC Synchronous Motor Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 AC Synchronous Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global AC Synchronous Motor by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AC Synchronous Motor Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top AC Synchronous Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key AC Synchronous Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global AC Synchronous Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 AC Synchronous Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers AC Synchronous Motor Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Synchronous Motor Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 ABB

4.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

4.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.1.4 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.1.6 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.1.7 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 ABB Recent Development

4.2 Siemens

4.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

4.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.2.4 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Siemens Recent Development

4.3 General Electric

4.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

4.3.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.3.4 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.3.6 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.3.7 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 General Electric Recent Development

4.4 Rockwell Automation

4.4.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

4.4.2 Rockwell Automation Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.4.4 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

4.5 Toshiba

4.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

4.5.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.5.4 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Toshiba Recent Development

4.6 WEG

4.6.1 WEG Corporation Information

4.6.2 WEG Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.6.4 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.6.6 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.6.7 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 WEG Recent Development

4.7 Bosch

4.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

4.7.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.7.4 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Bosch Recent Development

4.8 Johnson Electric

4.8.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

4.8.2 Johnson Electric Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.8.4 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Johnson Electric Recent Development

4.9 Hitachi

4.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

4.9.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.9.4 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Hitachi Recent Development

4.10 Emerson Electric

4.10.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

4.10.2 Emerson Electric Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.10.4 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Emerson Electric Recent Development

4.11 Nidec

4.11.1 Nidec Corporation Information

4.11.2 Nidec Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.11.4 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Nidec Recent Development

4.12 Arc Systems

4.12.1 Arc Systems Corporation Information

4.12.2 Arc Systems Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.12.4 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Arc Systems Recent Development

4.13 AMETEK

4.13.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

4.13.2 AMETEK Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.13.4 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.13.6 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.13.7 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 AMETEK Recent Development

4.14 Regal Beloit

4.14.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

4.14.2 Regal Beloit Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.14.4 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Regal Beloit Recent Development

4.15 Franklin Electric

4.15.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

4.15.2 Franklin Electric Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.15.4 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Franklin Electric Recent Development

4.16 Allied Motion

4.16.1 Allied Motion Corporation Information

4.16.2 Allied Motion Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.16.4 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Allied Motion Recent Development

4.17 Maxon Motor

4.17.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

4.17.2 Maxon Motor Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.17.4 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Maxon Motor Recent Development

4.18 TECO Westinghouse

4.18.1 TECO Westinghouse Corporation Information

4.18.2 TECO Westinghouse Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.18.4 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.18.6 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.18.7 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 TECO Westinghouse Recent Development

4.19 Dumore Corporation

4.19.1 Dumore Corporation Corporation Information

4.19.2 Dumore Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Products Offered

4.19.4 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Dumore Corporation Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 AC Synchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 AC Synchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America AC Synchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America AC Synchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Type

7.4 North America AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Type

9.4 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America AC Synchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America AC Synchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Motor Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 AC Synchronous Motor Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 AC Synchronous Motor Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 AC Synchronous Motor Clients Analysis

12.4 AC Synchronous Motor Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 AC Synchronous Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 AC Synchronous Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 AC Synchronous Motor Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 AC Synchronous Motor Market Drivers

13.2 AC Synchronous Motor Market Opportunities

13.3 AC Synchronous Motor Market Challenges

13.4 AC Synchronous Motor Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”