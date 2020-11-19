Residential Solar Market to Develop New Growth Story |NRG Energy, SolarCity, Sungevity

The global Residential Solar market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Residential Solar market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Residential Solar market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Residential Solar market, such as , NRG Energy, SolarCity, Sungevity, Sunrun, Verengo, Vivint Solar, First Solar, Borg Energy, Jinko Solar, ReneSola They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Residential Solar market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Residential Solar market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Residential Solar market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Residential Solar industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Residential Solar market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Residential Solar market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Residential Solar market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Residential Solar market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Residential Solar Market by Product: Grid-Tied Solar System, Off Grid Solar System

Global Residential Solar Market by Application: Lighting, Appliance

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Residential Solar market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Residential Solar Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Solar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Residential Solar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Solar market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Solar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Solar market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Residential Solar Market Overview

1.1 Residential Solar Product Overview

1.2 Residential Solar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Grid-Tied Solar System

1.2.2 Off Grid Solar System

1.3 Global Residential Solar Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Residential Solar Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Residential Solar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Residential Solar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Residential Solar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Residential Solar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Residential Solar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Residential Solar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Residential Solar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Residential Solar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Residential Solar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Residential Solar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Residential Solar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Residential Solar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Solar Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Solar Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Residential Solar Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Solar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Residential Solar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Solar Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Solar Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Residential Solar as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Solar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Solar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Residential Solar by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Residential Solar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Residential Solar Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Residential Solar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Solar Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Residential Solar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Residential Solar by Application

4.1 Residential Solar Segment by Application

4.1.1 Lighting

4.1.2 Appliance

4.2 Global Residential Solar Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Residential Solar Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Residential Solar Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Residential Solar Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Residential Solar by Application

4.5.2 Europe Residential Solar by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Residential Solar by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar by Application 5 North America Residential Solar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Residential Solar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Residential Solar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Solar Business

10.1 NRG Energy

10.1.1 NRG Energy Corporation Information

10.1.2 NRG Energy Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 NRG Energy Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NRG Energy Residential Solar Products Offered

10.1.5 NRG Energy Recent Developments

10.2 SolarCity

10.2.1 SolarCity Corporation Information

10.2.2 SolarCity Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 SolarCity Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 NRG Energy Residential Solar Products Offered

10.2.5 SolarCity Recent Developments

10.3 Sungevity

10.3.1 Sungevity Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sungevity Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Sungevity Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sungevity Residential Solar Products Offered

10.3.5 Sungevity Recent Developments

10.4 Sunrun

10.4.1 Sunrun Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sunrun Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sunrun Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sunrun Residential Solar Products Offered

10.4.5 Sunrun Recent Developments

10.5 Verengo

10.5.1 Verengo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Verengo Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Verengo Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Verengo Residential Solar Products Offered

10.5.5 Verengo Recent Developments

10.6 Vivint Solar

10.6.1 Vivint Solar Corporation Information

10.6.2 Vivint Solar Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Vivint Solar Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Vivint Solar Residential Solar Products Offered

10.6.5 Vivint Solar Recent Developments

10.7 First Solar

10.7.1 First Solar Corporation Information

10.7.2 First Solar Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 First Solar Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 First Solar Residential Solar Products Offered

10.7.5 First Solar Recent Developments

10.8 Borg Energy

10.8.1 Borg Energy Corporation Information

10.8.2 Borg Energy Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Borg Energy Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Borg Energy Residential Solar Products Offered

10.8.5 Borg Energy Recent Developments

10.9 Jinko Solar

10.9.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jinko Solar Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Jinko Solar Residential Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jinko Solar Residential Solar Products Offered

10.9.5 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

10.10 ReneSola

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Residential Solar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ReneSola Residential Solar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ReneSola Recent Developments 11 Residential Solar Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Residential Solar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Residential Solar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Residential Solar Industry Trends

11.4.2 Residential Solar Market Drivers

11.4.3 Residential Solar Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

