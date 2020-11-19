Single-phase Generator Set Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities| BELTRAME CSE, Bernard motor, Black & Decker

The global Single-phase Generator Set market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Single-phase Generator Set market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Single-phase Generator Set market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Single-phase Generator Set market, such as , BELTRAME CSE, Bernard motor, Black & Decker, BRIGGS and STRATTON, Bruno generators, Cadoppi, Campeon, China Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd, Coelmo spa, DEWALT Industrial Tool, ELTECO, a.s, FG WILSON, FUFA motor, Fujian Mindong Electric Co., Ltd, GENELEC, GENMAC SRL, Gesan, GUINAULT, Honda Power Equipment, iCON Foundation equipment BV, Inmesol, JCB Power Products Ltd, KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS, MOSA, Multiquip, Inc, Power Tech Mobile Generators, SDMO, Westerbeke, Worms Entreprises They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Single-phase Generator Set market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Single-phase Generator Set market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Single-phase Generator Set market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Single-phase Generator Set industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Single-phase Generator Set market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Single-phase Generator Set market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Single-phase Generator Set market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Single-phase Generator Set market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Single-phase Generator Set Market by Product: Diesel, Gasoline Engine, Gas, Turbine

Global Single-phase Generator Set Market by Application: Marine Applications, Industrial, Emergency, Construction Sites, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Single-phase Generator Set market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Single-phase Generator Set Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single-phase Generator Set market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Single-phase Generator Set industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single-phase Generator Set market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single-phase Generator Set market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single-phase Generator Set market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Single-phase Generator Set Market Overview

1.1 Single-phase Generator Set Product Overview

1.2 Single-phase Generator Set Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diesel

1.2.2 Gasoline Engine

1.2.3 Gas

1.2.4 Turbine

1.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Single-phase Generator Set Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Single-phase Generator Set Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Single-phase Generator Set Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Generator Set Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Single-phase Generator Set Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Generator Set Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-phase Generator Set Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-phase Generator Set Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Single-phase Generator Set Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-phase Generator Set Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Single-phase Generator Set Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Single-phase Generator Set Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single-phase Generator Set Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Single-phase Generator Set as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single-phase Generator Set Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-phase Generator Set Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Single-phase Generator Set by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Single-phase Generator Set Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Single-phase Generator Set by Application

4.1 Single-phase Generator Set Segment by Application

4.1.1 Marine Applications

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Emergency

4.1.4 Construction Sites

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Single-phase Generator Set Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Single-phase Generator Set Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Single-phase Generator Set Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Single-phase Generator Set Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Single-phase Generator Set by Application

4.5.2 Europe Single-phase Generator Set by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Generator Set by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Single-phase Generator Set by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Generator Set by Application 5 North America Single-phase Generator Set Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Single-phase Generator Set Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Generator Set Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Single-phase Generator Set Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Generator Set Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Generator Set Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Generator Set Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-phase Generator Set Business

10.1 BELTRAME CSE

10.1.1 BELTRAME CSE Corporation Information

10.1.2 BELTRAME CSE Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BELTRAME CSE Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BELTRAME CSE Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.1.5 BELTRAME CSE Recent Developments

10.2 Bernard motor

10.2.1 Bernard motor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bernard motor Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Bernard motor Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BELTRAME CSE Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.2.5 Bernard motor Recent Developments

10.3 Black & Decker

10.3.1 Black & Decker Corporation Information

10.3.2 Black & Decker Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Black & Decker Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Black & Decker Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.3.5 Black & Decker Recent Developments

10.4 BRIGGS and STRATTON

10.4.1 BRIGGS and STRATTON Corporation Information

10.4.2 BRIGGS and STRATTON Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 BRIGGS and STRATTON Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BRIGGS and STRATTON Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.4.5 BRIGGS and STRATTON Recent Developments

10.5 Bruno generators

10.5.1 Bruno generators Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bruno generators Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Bruno generators Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bruno generators Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.5.5 Bruno generators Recent Developments

10.6 Cadoppi

10.6.1 Cadoppi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cadoppi Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Cadoppi Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cadoppi Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.6.5 Cadoppi Recent Developments

10.7 Campeon

10.7.1 Campeon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Campeon Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Campeon Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Campeon Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.7.5 Campeon Recent Developments

10.8 China Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd

10.8.1 China Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 China Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 China Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 China Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.8.5 China Lutian Machinery Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

10.9 Coelmo spa

10.9.1 Coelmo spa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Coelmo spa Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Coelmo spa Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Coelmo spa Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.9.5 Coelmo spa Recent Developments

10.10 DEWALT Industrial Tool

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Single-phase Generator Set Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DEWALT Industrial Tool Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DEWALT Industrial Tool Recent Developments

10.11 ELTECO, a.s

10.11.1 ELTECO, a.s Corporation Information

10.11.2 ELTECO, a.s Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 ELTECO, a.s Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ELTECO, a.s Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.11.5 ELTECO, a.s Recent Developments

10.12 FG WILSON

10.12.1 FG WILSON Corporation Information

10.12.2 FG WILSON Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 FG WILSON Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 FG WILSON Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.12.5 FG WILSON Recent Developments

10.13 FUFA motor

10.13.1 FUFA motor Corporation Information

10.13.2 FUFA motor Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 FUFA motor Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 FUFA motor Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.13.5 FUFA motor Recent Developments

10.14 Fujian Mindong Electric Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Fujian Mindong Electric Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fujian Mindong Electric Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Fujian Mindong Electric Co., Ltd Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Fujian Mindong Electric Co., Ltd Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.14.5 Fujian Mindong Electric Co., Ltd Recent Developments

10.15 GENELEC

10.15.1 GENELEC Corporation Information

10.15.2 GENELEC Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 GENELEC Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 GENELEC Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.15.5 GENELEC Recent Developments

10.16 GENMAC SRL

10.16.1 GENMAC SRL Corporation Information

10.16.2 GENMAC SRL Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 GENMAC SRL Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 GENMAC SRL Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.16.5 GENMAC SRL Recent Developments

10.17 Gesan

10.17.1 Gesan Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gesan Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Gesan Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Gesan Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.17.5 Gesan Recent Developments

10.18 GUINAULT

10.18.1 GUINAULT Corporation Information

10.18.2 GUINAULT Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 GUINAULT Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 GUINAULT Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.18.5 GUINAULT Recent Developments

10.19 Honda Power Equipment

10.19.1 Honda Power Equipment Corporation Information

10.19.2 Honda Power Equipment Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Honda Power Equipment Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Honda Power Equipment Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.19.5 Honda Power Equipment Recent Developments

10.20 iCON Foundation equipment BV

10.20.1 iCON Foundation equipment BV Corporation Information

10.20.2 iCON Foundation equipment BV Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 iCON Foundation equipment BV Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 iCON Foundation equipment BV Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.20.5 iCON Foundation equipment BV Recent Developments

10.21 Inmesol

10.21.1 Inmesol Corporation Information

10.21.2 Inmesol Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Inmesol Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Inmesol Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.21.5 Inmesol Recent Developments

10.22 JCB Power Products Ltd

10.22.1 JCB Power Products Ltd Corporation Information

10.22.2 JCB Power Products Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 JCB Power Products Ltd Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 JCB Power Products Ltd Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.22.5 JCB Power Products Ltd Recent Developments

10.23 KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS

10.23.1 KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS Corporation Information

10.23.2 KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.23.5 KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS Recent Developments

10.24 MOSA

10.24.1 MOSA Corporation Information

10.24.2 MOSA Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 MOSA Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 MOSA Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.24.5 MOSA Recent Developments

10.25 Multiquip, Inc

10.25.1 Multiquip, Inc Corporation Information

10.25.2 Multiquip, Inc Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Multiquip, Inc Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Multiquip, Inc Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.25.5 Multiquip, Inc Recent Developments

10.26 Power Tech Mobile Generators

10.26.1 Power Tech Mobile Generators Corporation Information

10.26.2 Power Tech Mobile Generators Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Power Tech Mobile Generators Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Power Tech Mobile Generators Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.26.5 Power Tech Mobile Generators Recent Developments

10.27 SDMO

10.27.1 SDMO Corporation Information

10.27.2 SDMO Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 SDMO Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 SDMO Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.27.5 SDMO Recent Developments

10.28 Westerbeke

10.28.1 Westerbeke Corporation Information

10.28.2 Westerbeke Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 Westerbeke Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Westerbeke Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.28.5 Westerbeke Recent Developments

10.29 Worms Entreprises

10.29.1 Worms Entreprises Corporation Information

10.29.2 Worms Entreprises Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 Worms Entreprises Single-phase Generator Set Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Worms Entreprises Single-phase Generator Set Products Offered

10.29.5 Worms Entreprises Recent Developments 11 Single-phase Generator Set Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Single-phase Generator Set Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Single-phase Generator Set Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Single-phase Generator Set Industry Trends

11.4.2 Single-phase Generator Set Market Drivers

11.4.3 Single-phase Generator Set Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

