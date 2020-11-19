Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2020-2026| 3D Robotics, Autel Robotics, Delair Tech

The global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market, such as , 3D Robotics, Autel Robotics, Delair Tech, DJI, Eachine, Ehang, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology, Hobbico, Horizon Hobby, JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY, Meijiaxin Innovative Technology, Mota Group They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market by Product: Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Wing Drone, Hybird Drone

Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market by Application: Prosumer, Hobbyist & Toys, Photogrammetry, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Product Overview

1.2 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed Wing Drone

1.2.2 Rotary Wing Drone

1.2.3 Hybird Drone

1.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Application

4.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Segment by Application

4.1.1 Prosumer

4.1.2 Hobbyist & Toys

4.1.3 Photogrammetry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Application

4.5.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Application 5 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Business

10.1 3D Robotics

10.1.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information

10.1.2 3D Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 3D Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3D Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.1.5 3D Robotics Recent Developments

10.2 Autel Robotics

10.2.1 Autel Robotics Corporation Information

10.2.2 Autel Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Autel Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 3D Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.2.5 Autel Robotics Recent Developments

10.3 Delair Tech

10.3.1 Delair Tech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Delair Tech Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Delair Tech Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Delair Tech Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.3.5 Delair Tech Recent Developments

10.4 DJI

10.4.1 DJI Corporation Information

10.4.2 DJI Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 DJI Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DJI Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.4.5 DJI Recent Developments

10.5 Eachine

10.5.1 Eachine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Eachine Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Eachine Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Eachine Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.5.5 Eachine Recent Developments

10.6 Ehang

10.6.1 Ehang Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ehang Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Ehang Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Ehang Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.6.5 Ehang Recent Developments

10.7 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology

10.7.1 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.7.5 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Recent Developments

10.8 Hobbico

10.8.1 Hobbico Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hobbico Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hobbico Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hobbico Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.8.5 Hobbico Recent Developments

10.9 Horizon Hobby

10.9.1 Horizon Hobby Corporation Information

10.9.2 Horizon Hobby Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Horizon Hobby Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Horizon Hobby Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.9.5 Horizon Hobby Recent Developments

10.10 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY Recent Developments

10.11 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology

10.11.1 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.11.5 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Recent Developments

10.12 Mota Group

10.12.1 Mota Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mota Group Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Mota Group Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Mota Group Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

10.12.5 Mota Group Recent Developments 11 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Trends

11.4.2 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Drivers

11.4.3 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

