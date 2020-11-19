Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2020 and Forecast To 2026 | Dongjin Semichem, JSR, Sumitomo Chemical

“

The report titled Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dongjin Semichem, JSR, Sumitomo Chemical, Fujifilm, TOK, Shin-Etsu, DuPont, Inpria, Lam Research, Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd, Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive

Market Segmentation by Product: 248nm Photoresist

193nm Photoresist

193nm Immersion Photoresist



Market Segmentation by Application: Printed Circuit

Semiconductor Lithography



The Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market?

Table of Contents:

1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Overview

1.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Product Overview

1.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 248nm Photoresist

1.2.2 193nm Photoresist

1.2.3 193nm Immersion Photoresist

1.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Application

4.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Segment by Application

4.1.1 Printed Circuit

4.1.2 Semiconductor Lithography

4.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Application

4.5.2 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Application

5 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Business

10.1 Dongjin Semichem

10.1.1 Dongjin Semichem Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dongjin Semichem Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.1.5 Dongjin Semichem Recent Developments

10.2 JSR

10.2.1 JSR Corporation Information

10.2.2 JSR Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 JSR Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.2.5 JSR Recent Developments

10.3 Sumitomo Chemical

10.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

10.4 Fujifilm

10.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.4.5 Fujifilm Recent Developments

10.5 TOK

10.5.1 TOK Corporation Information

10.5.2 TOK Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.5.5 TOK Recent Developments

10.6 Shin-Etsu

10.6.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Shin-Etsu Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shin-Etsu Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.6.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Developments

10.7 DuPont

10.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.7.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 DuPont Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DuPont Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.7.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.8 Inpria

10.8.1 Inpria Corporation Information

10.8.2 Inpria Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Inpria Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Inpria Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.8.5 Inpria Recent Developments

10.9 Lam Research

10.9.1 Lam Research Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lam Research Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Lam Research Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lam Research Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.9.5 Lam Research Recent Developments

10.10 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Recent Developments

10.11 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive

10.11.1 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

10.11.5 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Recent Developments

11 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Industry Trends

11.4.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Drivers

11.4.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

