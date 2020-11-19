Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, others),Forecast to 2025

The Thermal Interface Materials Market report explores and analysis the essential factors, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, sales volume, growth rate etc. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Thermal Interface Materials Market based on company, product type, applications and key regions.

The thermal interface materials market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%. The thermal interface materials market is witnessing high growth owing to the increasing use of TIMs in end-use industries and the growing electronics industry.

The key companies profiled in this report on the thermal interface materials market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Laird Technologies (US), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Indim Corporation (US), Wakefield-Vette (US), and Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are the key players operating in the thermal interface materials market.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 –60%

Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 –60% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 12%, Director-Level – 20%, and Others – 68%

C-Level Executives – 12%, Director-Level – 20%, and Others – 68% By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and South America – 10%

“Silicone is the largest and fastest-growing chemistry segment of the thermal interface materials market.”

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, and others. Silicone is largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its superior properties such as temperature variation stability, vibration & shock resistance, stability to mechanical stress, and resistance to chemical attack. The demand for epoxy is expected to grow at a second-fastest rate over the next five years.

“Greases & adhesives is the largest type segment of the thermal interface materials market.”

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of type into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, and others. Greases & adhesives is largest type owing to the easy to use and its increased use in various applications such as mobile phones, PCs, server CPUs, engine & transmission control modules, memory modules, power conversion equipment, and others.

This report presents the worldwide Thermal Interface Materials Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

