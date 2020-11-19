Road Freight Transportation Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2026|FedEx Freight, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide

The global Road Freight Transportation market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Road Freight Transportation market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Road Freight Transportation market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Road Freight Transportation market, such as UPS, FedEx Freight, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide, Swift Transportation, Schneider National, ArcBest, Estes Express Lines They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Road Freight Transportation market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Road Freight Transportation market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Road Freight Transportation market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Road Freight Transportation industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Road Freight Transportation market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Road Freight Transportation market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Road Freight Transportation market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Road Freight Transportation market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Road Freight Transportation Market by Product: , Full Truckload, Less-Than-Truckload

Global Road Freight Transportation Market by Application: Domestic, International

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Road Freight Transportation market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Road Freight Transportation Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Road Freight Transportation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Road Freight Transportation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Road Freight Transportation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Road Freight Transportation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road Freight Transportation market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Road Freight Transportation

1.1 Road Freight Transportation Market Overview

1.1.1 Road Freight Transportation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Road Freight Transportation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Road Freight Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Road Freight Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Road Freight Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Road Freight Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Road Freight Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Road Freight Transportation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Road Freight Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Full Truckload

2.5 Less-Than-Truckload 3 Road Freight Transportation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Road Freight Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Domestic

3.5 International 4 Global Road Freight Transportation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Road Freight Transportation as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Road Freight Transportation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Road Freight Transportation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Road Freight Transportation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Road Freight Transportation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 UPS

5.1.1 UPS Profile

5.1.2 UPS Main Business

5.1.3 UPS Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 UPS Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 UPS Recent Developments

5.2 FedEx Freight

5.2.1 FedEx Freight Profile

5.2.2 FedEx Freight Main Business

5.2.3 FedEx Freight Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 FedEx Freight Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 FedEx Freight Recent Developments

5.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Services

5.5.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

5.3.2 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Main Business

5.3.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 YRC Worldwide Recent Developments

5.4 YRC Worldwide

5.4.1 YRC Worldwide Profile

5.4.2 YRC Worldwide Main Business

5.4.3 YRC Worldwide Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 YRC Worldwide Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 YRC Worldwide Recent Developments

5.5 Swift Transportation

5.5.1 Swift Transportation Profile

5.5.2 Swift Transportation Main Business

5.5.3 Swift Transportation Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Swift Transportation Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Swift Transportation Recent Developments

5.6 Schneider National

5.6.1 Schneider National Profile

5.6.2 Schneider National Main Business

5.6.3 Schneider National Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Schneider National Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Schneider National Recent Developments

5.7 ArcBest

5.7.1 ArcBest Profile

5.7.2 ArcBest Main Business

5.7.3 ArcBest Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ArcBest Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ArcBest Recent Developments

5.8 Estes Express Lines

5.8.1 Estes Express Lines Profile

5.8.2 Estes Express Lines Main Business

5.8.3 Estes Express Lines Road Freight Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Estes Express Lines Road Freight Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Estes Express Lines Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Road Freight Transportation Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Road Freight Transportation Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

