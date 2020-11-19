Cellular-based M2M VAS to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026|Sprint, Verizon, Vodafone

The global Cellular-based M2M VAS market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market, such as AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Vodafone, Amdocs, China Mobile, China Telecom, Digi International, Gemalto, KDDI, Sierra Wireless, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, Rogers Communications, Tech Mahindra, Telefónica, Telenor, Telit, T-MOBILE USA They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Cellular-based M2M VAS industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1555644/global-cellular-based-m2m-vas-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market by Product: , 2G, 3G, 4G, Others

Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market by Application: Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Consumer Electronics

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1555644/global-cellular-based-m2m-vas-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cellular-based M2M VAS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cellular-based M2M VAS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market?

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/477fc6409da3268ef6307e779bfd3c12,0,1,global-cellular-based-m2m-vas-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Cellular-based M2M VAS

1.1 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Overview

1.1.1 Cellular-based M2M VAS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 2G

2.5 3G

2.6 4G

2.7 Others 3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Automotive

3.5 Transportation and Logistics

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Energy and Utilities

3.8 Retail

3.9 Consumer Electronics 4 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cellular-based M2M VAS Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cellular-based M2M VAS Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cellular-based M2M VAS Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AT&T

5.1.1 AT&T Profile

5.1.2 AT&T Main Business

5.1.3 AT&T Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AT&T Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.2 Sprint

5.2.1 Sprint Profile

5.2.2 Sprint Main Business

5.2.3 Sprint Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Sprint Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Sprint Recent Developments

5.3 Verizon

5.5.1 Verizon Profile

5.3.2 Verizon Main Business

5.3.3 Verizon Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Verizon Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Vodafone Recent Developments

5.4 Vodafone

5.4.1 Vodafone Profile

5.4.2 Vodafone Main Business

5.4.3 Vodafone Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Vodafone Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Vodafone Recent Developments

5.5 Amdocs

5.5.1 Amdocs Profile

5.5.2 Amdocs Main Business

5.5.3 Amdocs Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Amdocs Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Amdocs Recent Developments

5.6 China Mobile

5.6.1 China Mobile Profile

5.6.2 China Mobile Main Business

5.6.3 China Mobile Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 China Mobile Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 China Mobile Recent Developments

5.7 China Telecom

5.7.1 China Telecom Profile

5.7.2 China Telecom Main Business

5.7.3 China Telecom Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 China Telecom Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 China Telecom Recent Developments

5.8 Digi International

5.8.1 Digi International Profile

5.8.2 Digi International Main Business

5.8.3 Digi International Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Digi International Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Digi International Recent Developments

5.9 Gemalto

5.9.1 Gemalto Profile

5.9.2 Gemalto Main Business

5.9.3 Gemalto Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Gemalto Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

5.10 KDDI

5.10.1 KDDI Profile

5.10.2 KDDI Main Business

5.10.3 KDDI Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 KDDI Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 KDDI Recent Developments

5.11 Sierra Wireless

5.11.1 Sierra Wireless Profile

5.11.2 Sierra Wireless Main Business

5.11.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sierra Wireless Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments

5.12 Orange Business Services

5.12.1 Orange Business Services Profile

5.12.2 Orange Business Services Main Business

5.12.3 Orange Business Services Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Orange Business Services Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Orange Business Services Recent Developments

5.13 Sierra Wireless

5.13.1 Sierra Wireless Profile

5.13.2 Sierra Wireless Main Business

5.13.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Sierra Wireless Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments

5.14 Rogers Communications

5.14.1 Rogers Communications Profile

5.14.2 Rogers Communications Main Business

5.14.3 Rogers Communications Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Rogers Communications Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Rogers Communications Recent Developments

5.15 Tech Mahindra

5.15.1 Tech Mahindra Profile

5.15.2 Tech Mahindra Main Business

5.15.3 Tech Mahindra Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Tech Mahindra Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Developments

5.16 Telefónica

5.16.1 Telefónica Profile

5.16.2 Telefónica Main Business

5.16.3 Telefónica Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Telefónica Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Telefónica Recent Developments

5.17 Telenor

5.17.1 Telenor Profile

5.17.2 Telenor Main Business

5.17.3 Telenor Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Telenor Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Telenor Recent Developments

5.18 Telit

5.18.1 Telit Profile

5.18.2 Telit Main Business

5.18.3 Telit Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Telit Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Telit Recent Developments

5.19 T-MOBILE USA

5.19.1 T-MOBILE USA Profile

5.19.2 T-MOBILE USA Main Business

5.19.3 T-MOBILE USA Cellular-based M2M VAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 T-MOBILE USA Cellular-based M2M VAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 T-MOBILE USA Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”