Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2020||Digi International, Ericsson, Kore Wireless Group

The global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market, such as Amdocs, Digi International, Ericsson, Kore Wireless Group, PTC, Itron, Aeris Communications, Comarch, Huawei, Jasper Technologies, M2M Data, Multi-Tech Systems, Novatel Wireless, Sierra Wireless They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market by Product: , 2G, 3G, 4G

Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market by Application: Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cellular M2M Connections and Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cellular M2M Connections and Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Cellular M2M Connections and Services

1.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 2G

2.5 3G

2.6 4G 3 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Electronics

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Others 4 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cellular M2M Connections and Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cellular M2M Connections and Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cellular M2M Connections and Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amdocs

5.1.1 Amdocs Profile

5.1.2 Amdocs Main Business

5.1.3 Amdocs Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amdocs Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amdocs Recent Developments

5.2 Digi International

5.2.1 Digi International Profile

5.2.2 Digi International Main Business

5.2.3 Digi International Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Digi International Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Digi International Recent Developments

5.3 Ericsson

5.5.1 Ericsson Profile

5.3.2 Ericsson Main Business

5.3.3 Ericsson Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Ericsson Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Kore Wireless Group Recent Developments

5.4 Kore Wireless Group

5.4.1 Kore Wireless Group Profile

5.4.2 Kore Wireless Group Main Business

5.4.3 Kore Wireless Group Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Kore Wireless Group Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Kore Wireless Group Recent Developments

5.5 PTC

5.5.1 PTC Profile

5.5.2 PTC Main Business

5.5.3 PTC Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 PTC Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 PTC Recent Developments

5.6 Itron

5.6.1 Itron Profile

5.6.2 Itron Main Business

5.6.3 Itron Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Itron Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Itron Recent Developments

5.7 Aeris Communications

5.7.1 Aeris Communications Profile

5.7.2 Aeris Communications Main Business

5.7.3 Aeris Communications Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Aeris Communications Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Aeris Communications Recent Developments

5.8 Comarch

5.8.1 Comarch Profile

5.8.2 Comarch Main Business

5.8.3 Comarch Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Comarch Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Comarch Recent Developments

5.9 Huawei

5.9.1 Huawei Profile

5.9.2 Huawei Main Business

5.9.3 Huawei Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Huawei Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.10 Jasper Technologies

5.10.1 Jasper Technologies Profile

5.10.2 Jasper Technologies Main Business

5.10.3 Jasper Technologies Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Jasper Technologies Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Jasper Technologies Recent Developments

5.11 M2M Data

5.11.1 M2M Data Profile

5.11.2 M2M Data Main Business

5.11.3 M2M Data Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 M2M Data Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 M2M Data Recent Developments

5.12 Multi-Tech Systems

5.12.1 Multi-Tech Systems Profile

5.12.2 Multi-Tech Systems Main Business

5.12.3 Multi-Tech Systems Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Multi-Tech Systems Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Multi-Tech Systems Recent Developments

5.13 Novatel Wireless

5.13.1 Novatel Wireless Profile

5.13.2 Novatel Wireless Main Business

5.13.3 Novatel Wireless Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Novatel Wireless Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Novatel Wireless Recent Developments

5.14 Sierra Wireless

5.14.1 Sierra Wireless Profile

5.14.2 Sierra Wireless Main Business

5.14.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular M2M Connections and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Sierra Wireless Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

