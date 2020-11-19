Smart Bracelet Market Size: Growth Insight, Growing Generics Market, Rising Demand, Industry Trends & Revenue Growth by the end of 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Smart bracelet Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global smart bracelet market in terms of market segmentation by demography, by distribution channel, by material, by price range and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global smart bracelet market is segmented by distribution channel into male, female and unisex. Among these segments, unisex segment is leading the market of smart bracelet owing to availability of wide range of unisex smart bracelets. Rising concerns amongst the population regarding looks and appearance is a key factor which is likely to escalate the demand for smart bracelets over the forecast period. However, the female smart bracelet market is expected to emerge at a considerable pace over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of smart fashion accessories amongst the female population.

Global smart bracelet market is expected to thrive at notable CAGR over the forecast period. Swelled disposable income of the consumers and rising adoption of smart wearable are likely to be the key factors behind the growth of global smart bracelet market.

The online stores segment by distribution channel is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Rapid increase in number of internet users and growing e-commerce industry are predicted to strengthen the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Manufacturers of smart bracelets are continuously strengthening their online stores to provide a better online shopping experience to their consumers. Further, continuously growing e-commerce business is projected to drive the growth of this segment in near future.

Rising Health Awareness

The smart bracelets are able to monitor various physical & health activities such as health monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and others. Apart from this, rising concerns amongst population regarding fitness and wellness is also expected to escalate the demand for smart bracelets over the forecast period. Additionally, rising prevalence of chronicle diseases is a key factor which has augmented the demand for smart bracelets across all regions.

Swelled Disposable Income

Consumers are highly spending on wearable technologies, especially on those technologies which are able to fulfill both fashion and function needs. Manufacturers are introducing various attractively designed smart bracelet products to attract maximum number of consumers. Further, swelled disposable income of the consumers is expected to fuel the growth of global smart bracelets market in future. However, technological immaturity and presence of alternate wearable technologies such smart watch, smart rings, smart cloths and smart necklace are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the smart bracelet market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart bracelet market which includes company profiling of ThinkRace Technology, RINGLY, Fitbit, Diggro, Inc., Q Designs, Shake-on B.V., Hey Bracelet, LOOKSEE LABS, Artificer Life Corp. and Ultranet. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart bracelet market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

