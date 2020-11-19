North America Endoscope Reprocessing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2028)

CRIFAX added a report on ‘North America Endoscope Reprocessing Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The North America Endoscope Reprocessing Market in North America region is anticipated to observe a vibrant growth during the 2020-2028 period. This can be attributed to the growing developments in the healthcare sector as a result of rising research and development activities in this industry. The increasing initiatives taken by various research institutes and organizations for improving medical facilities and services are further leading to the market growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a prominent public health institute of the United States, provided grant funding for a large number of healthcare initiatives in the region in 2018. The initiative such as vaccines for children and chronic disease prevention & health promotion received the highest portion of resources with 50.87% and 10.07% of a total of USD 7,496,307,789 respectively. This was followed by HIV/AIDS, viral Hepatitis, STI & TB prevention which received 9.82% as well as injury prevention and control with 5.66% of the funds. The growing number of health disorders and rising demand for improved treatment and preventive measures have led to the technological advancements in the medical industry.

On account of growing personal expenditure on healthcare in the United States, the healthcare industry in the region is developing at a rapid pace, thereby resulting in the growth of the North America Endoscope Reprocessing Market. The personal healthcare expenditure in the country has witnessed a significant increase in the past decade from USD 1,804 Billion in 2006 to USD 2,834 Billion in 2016, which resulted in an average annual percent change of 4.6% during this period as reported by CDC. Hospital expenses accounted for the highest share with 38.2% of the total personal healthcare expenditure in United States in 2016. This was followed by physician & clinical, prescription drugs and dental expenses which held 23.5%, 11.6% and 4.4% share respectively. The inclination of the population to spend in this industry in exchange for enhanced technologies and advanced treatment methods as well as dental and hospital care is estimated to give rise to the growth of North America Endoscope Reprocessing Market in the North America region by the end of 2028.

Furthermore, to provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the North America Endoscope Reprocessing Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five forces analysis, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

