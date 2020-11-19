Increasing Demand for Unified Price Promotion And Markdown Market to Push  Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown market Optimization Overview

Intense competition is the norm and not the exception in the retail industry today. Consumerism has dramatically changed the face of retail and it has made it difficult for retailers to extract maximum margins while retaining customer loyalty in an increasingly cut-price environment. Legacy pricing is incapable of supporting frequent price changes across thousands of retail stores, multi-channel synchronisation, personal offers, selection of a single promotion out of a fixed list, or many other creative ideas. Consumers are forcing retailers to make retail pricing a highly sophisticated, algorithmically and scientifically driven business strategy in place of the simple calculation it was in the past. Interest in the Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization market is growing across the world as competition becomes more cut-throat and retailers merge, consolidate or acquire smaller firms.

Initially, pricing optimisation was the exclusive domain of Tier 1 large retailers, but now the solutions are deployed in Tier 2 and Tier 3 retailers along with small or mid-size business in segments as diverse as grocery, electronics or wholesale. The Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization market have allowed cross-centric, mobile-first customers to up the competitive ante, forced retailers to refine their formats, products, and pricing strategies to just maintain relevancy in the market, let alone differentiation.

Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization market Drivers

Some of the main drivers of the Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization market are –

Diverse channels – Retailers must offer their products and services in a way that transcends individual channels and is relevant to customers. The vast majority of retailers believe that the customer shopping experience should be consolidated across different channels – including the most recent addition, the smartphone. However, less than a third were satisfied with their current situation.

Customer centricity – Customer centricity is more than local selections and is about understanding the business aspect of how and why customers interact with the organisation. Thus, gaining a sound understanding of the Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization market is critical to understand consumer interaction and response.

Product proliferation – Carrying the right product in the right store and the right location is vital. Its common knowledge that more than 90% of all new consumer product launches end in failure. This harsh reality requires proper strategy and planning agility which is achieved through accurate store clustering and localisation efforts to target offers and assortments in a way that is customer-centric.

Analytics optimization – To build and hold market position, retailers have to take advantage of analytics and optimisation. They must use analytics fully to optimise size, allocation, assortment and price planning. This exploitation is critical to gain accurate insight into the relationship between customers and products.

Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization market Vendors

Some of the Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization market Vendors are 360pi, Aptaris, Boomerang Commerce, Clear Demand, IBM, First Insight, Inc, Predictix, Revionics, SAP, SAS, Ugam, Upstream Commerce, Oracle, NTT Data, JDA, and Dunnhumby Price and Promotion (Formerly KSS Retail).

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

