Revenue Growth of the Software Testing Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption

Software Testing Market: Introduction
Software testing is the process of running various application or programs, to identify bugs in the software and assist software in becoming error free solution to cater user requirements. Software testing is a detailed methodology to verify and validate the software code or program and help in developing efficient software, to meet technical and business requirements.
The various automated testing tools include Selenium, HP LoadRunner, HP QTP/UFT, BlazeMeter, HP Quality Center (HP ALM), Apache JMeter, Testim.io, IBM Rational Functional Tester, TestComplete, IBM Performance Tester, Test Studio, Sikuli, Ranorex, Sahi Pro, Appium, Sauce labs, Robotium, Watir, Cucumber, SilkTest, and others
Software Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints
The emergence of agile testing services and surge in demand for automated testing services are coupled together to spur the global software testing market. Enterprises are adopting agile testing services to enhance the quality of cloud services & infrastructure and also to develop better software solution with minimal error percentage.
Telecom and banking sector are expected to capture major market share in the end-user vertical segment. In the banking sector, demand for reliable software with zero possibility of error is increasing. Also increase in location based application and consumerization of data services in the telecom sector are the key drivers for the growth of global software testing market.
Global Software Testing Market: Market Segmentation
Global Software Testing Market can be divided into three segments, based on Product, End-user, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Product for Software Testing Market:
The major segments of Software Testing Market on the basis of the Product include:
- Application testing services
- Product testing services
- Others
Segmentation on the basis of end-user for Software Testing Market:
The major segments of Software Testing Market on the basis of the end-user include:
- BFSI
- Media
- Telecommunications
- Government and institutes
- others
Global Software Testing Market: Regional Trend
North America is expected to dominate the Software Testing Market owing to the adoption of the software in various verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing and others sectors. Further increasing inclination towards software automation is the key factor trending in software testing market.
Followed by North America, Europe is expected to capture second largest market share regarding revenue, due to increase in demand for cloud-based testing services, which is anticipated to propel the software testing market in the fourth coming years.
Asia Pacific software testing market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to the presence of skilled and cheap labor. Also, Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are adopting digitalization, which is another driver for the growth of software testing market in the respective region.
Global Software Testing Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent players in the Software Testing market include Accenture, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), CA Technologies, QASymphony, Infrasoft Technologies, Amdocs, Keytorc Software Testing Services.
Other players in Software Testing market include Atos SE, Cognizant, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Gallop Solutions, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Technologies, UST Global and QualiTest Group.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Software Testing Market Segments
- Global Software Testing Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Software Testing Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Software Testing Market
- Global Software Testing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Software Testing Market
- Software Testing Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of Software Testing Market
- Global Software Testing Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Software Testing Market includes
- North America Software Testing Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Software Testing Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Software Testing Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Software Testing Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Software Testing Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Software Testing Market
- Middle East and Africa Software Testing Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
