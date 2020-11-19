Fitness App Market growth analysis by size share news demand opportunity

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Fitness App Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Fitness App Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Fitness App Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A significant increase in the obese population, changing lifestyles, and increasing health concerns primarily drive the market growth.*Other driving factors include increasing occurrence of diseases associated with obesity, increasing disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding health and nutrition. The increase in obesity related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension along with sedentary lifestyles of consumers further propel the market growth. The number of memberships for health clubs and gyms has increased significantly over the years, further promoting the growth of fitness app industry. Increasing demand in developing nations, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and availability of high-speed internet services is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the fitness app industry players during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

Many different kinds of technology have emerged in the last years to help users keep up with fitness. Apps have become the most popular technological tool which people use to achieve a fit lifestyle. Benefit of fitness apps is that good apps show users progress through visualizing tools like graphs. Visualizing progress in a graph enables a clearer data: how long it takes to reach goals, which week’s user did well, and so on. Fitness apps have been beneficial to keep people motivated by offering personalized routines, creating competition among family and friends, and offering things like rewards.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment

*Android

*Ios

*Windows

By Platform

*Smartphone

*Tablets

*Wearable Devices

By Type

*Workout and exercise apps

*Nutrition Apps

*Activity tracking apps

Regional Outlook

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Fitness App Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Fitness App Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Fitness App Market before evaluating its possibility.

