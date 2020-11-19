Skeletal Trailer Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2020-2030

- Skeletal trailers, also known as semiskel trailers, are lightweight semitrailers primarily designed for transportation of containers from one place to another. In addition to this, skeleton trailers are used for transportation of containers (or container chassis) that are light in weight but have capacity to carry heavy loads.
- Skeletal trailers are versatile, as they can carry a single 20-feet container or 30-feet container. These trailers are employed to carry different types of containers such as 2 x 20-feet, 1 x 40-feet, and 1 x 45-feet containers.
- Skeletal trailers can be fitted with cranes, which enable them to load or unload containers at the ground level. Moreover, skeletal trailers are used to load bay at the same time.
- Furthermore, skeletal trailers have correct combination of main beams, axles, and wheels, which are manufactured as per strict dimensions.
Key Drivers of Global Skeletal Trailer Market
- Rising industrialization in developing as well as developed countries is expected to drive the global skeletal trailer market during the forecast period.
- Increasing adoption of skeletal trailers in construction activities across the world is expected to promote growth of global skeletal trailer market from 2020 to 2030
- Continuous adoption of skeletal trailers in the global automotive industry for transportation of vehicle containers is an important factor boosting the global skeletal trailer market
- Consistent rise in the demand for skeletal trailers led by steady surge in the demand for heavy equipment or machinery is expected to propel the global skeletal trailer market during the forecast period
- Rising adoption of skeletal trailers in the oil & gas industry for transporting oil and gas containers is expected to drive the global skeletal trailer market in the next few years
North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Skeletal Trailer Market
- In terms of region, the global skeletal trailer market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global skeletal trailer market from 2020 to 2030, due to increasing demand for skeletal trailers in mining, construction, and manufacturing industries to move heavy and large loads
- Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable share of the global skeletal trailer market during the forecast period, due to rise in construction activities owing to increasing population in the region.
- The skeletal trailer market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth of manufacturing and automotive sectors in the region. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years.
- Furthermore, increasing demand for skeletal trailers in the oil & gas industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to fuel the skeletal trailer market in the region between 2020 and 2030.