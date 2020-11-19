Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Decoiler Machine Market

A decoiler machine is a specialized machine used for decoiling sheets and wires. A decoiler machine may be fitted with a variety of braking and drive systems, pinch rolls, over arms, combined with coil cars, rolling mills, power straighteners, and motors connected to gear machines.

Decoiler machines are mostly used to serve as feeders for various processes that include forming, cutting, stamping, and punching. Decoiler machines are broadly engaged in textile, paper pulp, and metal production industries. These machines are available in different sizes with diverse configurations depending on the metal size, type, and gauge. Besides, decoiler machines are used to unwind and straighten metals that can be transported to consumer industries without any difficulty.

Global Decoiler Machine Market–Competition Landscape

In January 2015, Tata Steel Europe Ltd. ordered a new 11 million pound (£) heavy-gauge decoiler in Llanwern, South Wales, which is capable of manufacturing and supplying high-strength steels.

ARKU GmbH

Established in 1928, ARKU GmbH is one of the most prominent leaders in precision and innovation in metalworking, with its headquarters in Baden-Baden, Germany. The company operates in almost 30 countries with the most extensive range of high-capacity and precision levelers, sheet metal processing machines, deburring machines, and coil lines.

Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

Tata Steel Europe Ltd. was previously known as Corus Group plc. and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It is a steel making company based in the U.K, and Netherlands. The company manufactures and supplies its products all over the world, to the most demanding industries such as aerospace, construction, rail, automotive, packaging, lifting & excavating, and energy & power.

Reef Engineering and Manufacturing Co. (Pty) Limited

Founded in 1942, Reef Engineering and Manufacturing is headquartered in Alberton, South Africa with approximately 200 employees. The company operates under two main divisions that include engineering manufacturing division and engineering foundry division. The company is specialized in manufacturing a wide variety of products such as decoilers, straighteners, servo roll feeders, mechanical & hydraulic presses, and cut to length lines.

Some of the key players operating in the global decoiler machine market are The Formtek Group, Metalforming Inc., Acier Equipment, Reef Engineering and Manufacturing, A.D Machinery srl, Shenzhen Lihao Machine Equipment Co., Ltd., and ARKU GmbH.

Global Decoiler Machine Market-Dynamics

Growing adoption of decoiler machines in manufacturing industry across the world

Continuously growing adoption of decoiler machines in manufacturing industry across the world has raised the demand for decoiler machines. Healthy surge in production, and development and expansion of the manufacturing sector are expected to be one of the major drivers of the decoiler machine market. In addition, heavy metal sheets or reels can be straightened easily, with less effort and human intervention with the use of decoiler machines. They also provide high feed rate to various machines in manufacturing industries. Increasing adoption of automation in industries has accelerated the growth of decoiler machines in the manufacturing sector.

Factors that hamper the growth of the decoiler machines market are high maintenance cost, utilization of more space by the decoiler machines, non-feasibility to work with different gauge sheets, and load limitations.