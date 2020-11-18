RFID Tag/Label Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2026|Alien Technology, Confidex, HID Global Corporation

The global RFID Tag/Label market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global RFID Tag/Label market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global RFID Tag/Label market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global RFID Tag/Label market, such as , Alien Technology, Confidex, HID Global Corporation, Honeywell international, Omni-ID(US), Invengo Information Technology, Smartrac, The Tag Factory, Atmel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, RF Code, GAO RFID, CoreRFID, Ageos, Impinj They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global RFID Tag/Label market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global RFID Tag/Label market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global RFID Tag/Label market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global RFID Tag/Label industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global RFID Tag/Label market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global RFID Tag/Label market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global RFID Tag/Label market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global RFID Tag/Label market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global RFID Tag/Label Market by Product: Active, Passive

Global RFID Tag/Label Market by Application: Health Care, Retail, Automotive, Logistics and Transportation, Surveillance and Security, Others (Sports, Wildlife, Livestock and IT

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global RFID Tag/Label market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global RFID Tag/Label Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the RFID Tag/Label market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the RFID Tag/Label industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global RFID Tag/Label market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global RFID Tag/Label market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global RFID Tag/Label market?

Table Of Contents:

1 RFID Tag/Label Market Overview

1.1 RFID Tag/Label Product Overview

1.2 RFID Tag/Label Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Active

1.2.2 Passive

1.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global RFID Tag/Label Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global RFID Tag/Label Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America RFID Tag/Label Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe RFID Tag/Label Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag/Label Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America RFID Tag/Label Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag/Label Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global RFID Tag/Label Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by RFID Tag/Label Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by RFID Tag/Label Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players RFID Tag/Label Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers RFID Tag/Label Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 RFID Tag/Label Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 RFID Tag/Label Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by RFID Tag/Label Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in RFID Tag/Label as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into RFID Tag/Label Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers RFID Tag/Label Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global RFID Tag/Label by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global RFID Tag/Label Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global RFID Tag/Label Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global RFID Tag/Label by Application

4.1 RFID Tag/Label Segment by Application

4.1.1 Health Care

4.1.2 Retail

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Logistics and Transportation

4.1.5 Surveillance and Security

4.1.6 Others (Sports, Wildlife, Livestock and IT

4.2 Global RFID Tag/Label Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global RFID Tag/Label Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global RFID Tag/Label Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions RFID Tag/Label Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America RFID Tag/Label by Application

4.5.2 Europe RFID Tag/Label by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag/Label by Application

4.5.4 Latin America RFID Tag/Label by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag/Label by Application 5 North America RFID Tag/Label Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe RFID Tag/Label Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag/Label Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America RFID Tag/Label Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag/Label Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag/Label Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag/Label Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in RFID Tag/Label Business

10.1 Alien Technology

10.1.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alien Technology Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Alien Technology RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Alien Technology RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.1.5 Alien Technology Recent Developments

10.2 Confidex

10.2.1 Confidex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Confidex Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Confidex RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Alien Technology RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.2.5 Confidex Recent Developments

10.3 HID Global Corporation

10.3.1 HID Global Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 HID Global Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 HID Global Corporation RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 HID Global Corporation RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.3.5 HID Global Corporation Recent Developments

10.4 Honeywell international

10.4.1 Honeywell international Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honeywell international Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Honeywell international RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Honeywell international RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.4.5 Honeywell international Recent Developments

10.5 Omni-ID(US)

10.5.1 Omni-ID(US) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Omni-ID(US) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Omni-ID(US) RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Omni-ID(US) RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.5.5 Omni-ID(US) Recent Developments

10.6 Invengo Information Technology

10.6.1 Invengo Information Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Invengo Information Technology Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Invengo Information Technology RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Invengo Information Technology RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.6.5 Invengo Information Technology Recent Developments

10.7 Smartrac

10.7.1 Smartrac Corporation Information

10.7.2 Smartrac Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Smartrac RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Smartrac RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.7.5 Smartrac Recent Developments

10.8 The Tag Factory

10.8.1 The Tag Factory Corporation Information

10.8.2 The Tag Factory Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 The Tag Factory RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 The Tag Factory RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.8.5 The Tag Factory Recent Developments

10.9 Atmel Corporation

10.9.1 Atmel Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Atmel Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Atmel Corporation RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Atmel Corporation RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.9.5 Atmel Corporation Recent Developments

10.10 NXP Semiconductors

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 RFID Tag/Label Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NXP Semiconductors RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

10.11 RF Code

10.11.1 RF Code Corporation Information

10.11.2 RF Code Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 RF Code RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 RF Code RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.11.5 RF Code Recent Developments

10.12 GAO RFID

10.12.1 GAO RFID Corporation Information

10.12.2 GAO RFID Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 GAO RFID RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 GAO RFID RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.12.5 GAO RFID Recent Developments

10.13 CoreRFID

10.13.1 CoreRFID Corporation Information

10.13.2 CoreRFID Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 CoreRFID RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 CoreRFID RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.13.5 CoreRFID Recent Developments

10.14 Ageos

10.14.1 Ageos Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ageos Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Ageos RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ageos RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.14.5 Ageos Recent Developments

10.15 Impinj

10.15.1 Impinj Corporation Information

10.15.2 Impinj Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Impinj RFID Tag/Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Impinj RFID Tag/Label Products Offered

10.15.5 Impinj Recent Developments 11 RFID Tag/Label Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 RFID Tag/Label Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 RFID Tag/Label Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 RFID Tag/Label Industry Trends

11.4.2 RFID Tag/Label Market Drivers

11.4.3 RFID Tag/Label Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

