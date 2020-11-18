Lamps and Luminaire Market 2020: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | GE (USA), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Lamps and Luminaire Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lamps and Luminaire market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lamps and Luminaire market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lamps and Luminaire market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lamps and Luminaire market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lamps and Luminaire report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1442469/global-lamps-and-luminaire-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lamps and Luminaire report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lamps and Luminaire market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lamps and Luminaire market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lamps and Luminaire market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lamps and Luminaire market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lamps and Luminaire market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE (USA), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA), Thomas Lighting (USA), Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden), Amerlux, LLC (USA), Holophane, Inc. (USA), Juno Lighting Group (USA), FW Thorpe Plc (UK), ELK Group International, Inc. (USA), Havells India Limited (India), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Cree, Inc. (USA), Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India), Lithonia Lighting Company (USA), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), American Electric Lighting (USA), Feilo Sylvania (UK)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lamps and Luminaire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lamps and Luminaire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lamps and Luminaire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lamps and Luminaire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lamps and Luminaire market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1442469/global-lamps-and-luminaire-industry

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Lamps and Luminaire Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Portable

1.3.3 Non-Portable

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive Lighting

1.4.3 General Lighting

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Lamps and Luminaire Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Lamps and Luminaire Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Lamps and Luminaire Industry Trends

2.4.1 Lamps and Luminaire Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Lamps and Luminaire Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lamps and Luminaire Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Lamps and Luminaire Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lamps and Luminaire Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Lamps and Luminaire by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lamps and Luminaire Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lamps and Luminaire as of 2019)

3.4 Global Lamps and Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Lamps and Luminaire Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lamps and Luminaire Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Lamps and Luminaire Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lamps and Luminaire Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Lamps and Luminaire Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Lamps and Luminaire Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Lamps and Luminaire Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Lamps and Luminaire Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Lamps and Luminaire Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Lamps and Luminaire Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GE (USA)

11.1.1 GE (USA) Corporation Information

11.1.2 GE (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 GE (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 GE (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.1.5 GE (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 GE (USA) Recent Developments

11.2 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)

11.2.1 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.2.5 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA) Recent Developments

11.3 Thomas Lighting (USA)

11.3.1 Thomas Lighting (USA) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Thomas Lighting (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Thomas Lighting (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Thomas Lighting (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.3.5 Thomas Lighting (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Thomas Lighting (USA) Recent Developments

11.4 Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)

11.4.1 Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.4.5 Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden) Recent Developments

11.5 Amerlux, LLC (USA)

11.5.1 Amerlux, LLC (USA) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Amerlux, LLC (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Amerlux, LLC (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Amerlux, LLC (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.5.5 Amerlux, LLC (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Amerlux, LLC (USA) Recent Developments

11.6 Holophane, Inc. (USA)

11.6.1 Holophane, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Holophane, Inc. (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Holophane, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Holophane, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.6.5 Holophane, Inc. (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Holophane, Inc. (USA) Recent Developments

11.7 Juno Lighting Group (USA)

11.7.1 Juno Lighting Group (USA) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Juno Lighting Group (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Juno Lighting Group (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Juno Lighting Group (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.7.5 Juno Lighting Group (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Juno Lighting Group (USA) Recent Developments

11.8 FW Thorpe Plc (UK)

11.8.1 FW Thorpe Plc (UK) Corporation Information

11.8.2 FW Thorpe Plc (UK) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 FW Thorpe Plc (UK) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 FW Thorpe Plc (UK) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.8.5 FW Thorpe Plc (UK) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 FW Thorpe Plc (UK) Recent Developments

11.9 ELK Group International, Inc. (USA)

11.9.1 ELK Group International, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.9.2 ELK Group International, Inc. (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 ELK Group International, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 ELK Group International, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.9.5 ELK Group International, Inc. (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 ELK Group International, Inc. (USA) Recent Developments

11.10 Havells India Limited (India)

11.10.1 Havells India Limited (India) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Havells India Limited (India) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Havells India Limited (India) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Havells India Limited (India) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.10.5 Havells India Limited (India) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Havells India Limited (India) Recent Developments

11.11 Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

11.11.1 Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.11.5 Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India) SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India) Recent Developments

11.12 Cree, Inc. (USA)

11.12.1 Cree, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Cree, Inc. (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Cree, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Cree, Inc. (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.12.5 Cree, Inc. (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Cree, Inc. (USA) Recent Developments

11.13 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India)

11.13.1 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.13.5 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India) SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India) Recent Developments

11.14 Lithonia Lighting Company (USA)

11.14.1 Lithonia Lighting Company (USA) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Lithonia Lighting Company (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Lithonia Lighting Company (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Lithonia Lighting Company (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.14.5 Lithonia Lighting Company (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Lithonia Lighting Company (USA) Recent Developments

11.15 Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

11.15.1 Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.15.5 Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Recent Developments

11.16 American Electric Lighting (USA)

11.16.1 American Electric Lighting (USA) Corporation Information

11.16.2 American Electric Lighting (USA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 American Electric Lighting (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 American Electric Lighting (USA) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.16.5 American Electric Lighting (USA) SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 American Electric Lighting (USA) Recent Developments

11.17 Feilo Sylvania (UK)

11.17.1 Feilo Sylvania (UK) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Feilo Sylvania (UK) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Feilo Sylvania (UK) Lamps and Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Feilo Sylvania (UK) Lamps and Luminaire Products and Services

11.17.5 Feilo Sylvania (UK) SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Feilo Sylvania (UK) Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Lamps and Luminaire Sales Channels

12.2.2 Lamps and Luminaire Distributors

12.3 Lamps and Luminaire Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Lamps and Luminaire Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Lamps and Luminaire Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Lamps and Luminaire Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Lamps and Luminaire Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Lamps and Luminaire Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”