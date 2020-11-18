Nasal delivery devices Market Top Vendors and Forecast Research to 2027 | AstraZeneca, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Neurelis

According to our new market research study on “Nasal Delivery Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Drug Type, Delivery Technologies, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 95,676.62 million by2027 from US$ 58,502.18 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.; AstraZeneca; Pfizer Inc.; BD; Sanofi; Merck & Co., Inc.; Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Novartis AG; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; and Neurelis, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the nasal delivery devices market.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014905/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Based on delivery technologies, the market is segmented in to spray, nebulizers, inhalers, and others. In 2019, the inhalerssegment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.An inhaler (also known as a pump, puffer, or allergy spray) is a nasal delivery device used for delivering medicines into the lungs via person’s breathing mechanism. This device helps deliver medical treatment to the targeted region of the body, thereby reducing the side effects of oral medications. There are a wide variety of inhalers that are used to treat numerous medical conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Some of the common types of inhalers include meter-dosed inhalers, dry powder inhalers, soft mist inhalers, and others. There are certain types of inhalers containing drugs in it for the treatment of asthma and COPD such as, reliever inhalers: contain bronchodilator medicines, preventer inhalers: contain a steroid medicine.

According to the Global Asthma Report 2018, published by Global Asthma Network, ~330 million people in the world are asthmatic. In addition, as per the estimates of Global Burden of Disease, a special research project by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, in 2016, ~420,000 died due to asthma. According to a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health in 2018, the prevalence of asthma is consistently high in Korea, especially among female and elderly populations. Moreover, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study report, prevalence of COPD cases was 251 million in 2016. More than 90% of COPD deaths occur in low­ and middle-income countries (LMICs), and the disease is likely to become a leading cause of death in the world in the next 15 years.

The Report Segments Global Nasal Delivery Devices Market as Follows:

By Drug Type

Anaesthetics

Antibiotics

Pain Relief Drugs

Calcium Supplements

Vasoconstrictors

Antihistamines

Others

By Delivery Technologies

Spray

Nebulizers

Inhalers

Others

By End User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Clinics

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014905/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]