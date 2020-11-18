Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Arctiko, Labcold, Remi Group

Ultra low temperature freezers are designed for storage of biological materials such virus, bacteria, eukaryotic cells, blood, and semen. These freezers are used in blood banks, hospitals, epidemic prevention services, research institutes, and biomedical engineering facilities, among others. The ultra-low temperature freezer market is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for blood and blood components, rise in R&D activities to introduce new drug compounds, and growing government support for research activities and clinical trials. However, the surging use of refurbished equipment and high cost of new equipment restrain the market growth.

The ultra-low temperature freezer market was valued at US$ 551.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 764.6 million 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the global ultra-low temperature freezer market is segmented into bio-banks, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutes. In 2019, the bio-banks segment held the largest share of the global ultra-low temperature freezer market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number activities involving the collection of biosamples and increasing number of biobanks around the world are the factor boosting the demand for ultra-low temperature freezers. Moreover, increase in genomic research activities for studying diseases, and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns would further fuel the growth of the market for biobanks in the coming years.

Based on the type, the global ultra-low temperature freezer market is segmented into upright ULT freezers and chest ULT freezers. The upright ULT freezers segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is also estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The projected growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the advantages such as upright freezers need lesser floor space than the chest freezers. Additionally, unlike chest freezers, the ergonomic design of upright freezers eliminates the need to bend. Moreover, increasing adoption rate due to technological advancements leading to better supervision of operations and ease of access would augment the upright freezers market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Thermo Scientific Revco RLE -86°C upright freezers are available in five capacities, storing 300 up to 700 2-inch boxes. These freezers achieve outstanding thermal performance, along with ensuring safety and security through state-of-the-art engineering.

