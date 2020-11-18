Teeth Whitening Market Strategy and Growth Factor Report 2020| Key Players Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CCA Industries, Supersmile, Henkel

According to The Insight Partners market research study of “Teeth Whitening to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and Distribution Channel”. The global teeth whitening market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global teeth whitening market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global teeth whitening market, based on the product, is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and other products. The distribution channel is segmented into offline sales and online sales. In 2018, the offline sales segment held the largest market share of the teeth whitening market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to factors such as the growing number of small/private dental clinics, increasing dental clinic visits, and growing number of pharmacies and retail stores offering teeth whitening products.

The leading companies operating in the teeth whitening market include Brodie & Stone, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CCA Industries, Inc., Supersmile, Henkel, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. among others.

The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the teeth whitening market. For instance, in October 2018, Church & Dwight acquired Water Pik, Inc. to expand their business. Oral care portfolio gives Church & Dwight a leading position in a growing category with tailwinds as the population ages and consumer interest in oral health continues to expand.

The market for teeth whitening is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products. Moreover, the booming cosmetic dentistry industry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments Global Teeth Whitening Market as follows:

Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Product

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Gels and Strips

White Light Teeth Whitening Device

Other Products

Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Distribution Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



