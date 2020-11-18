Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Valcare Medical, Labcor, andAFFLUENT MEDICA

According to our new market research study on “Bovine Pericardial Valve Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Valve Type Alloy, and End User, the market is expected to reach US$ 4,134.4 million by 2027 from US$ 1,959.7millionin 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on the valve type, theg lobal bovine pericardial valve market is segmented into aortic, mitral, and others. The aortic segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The projected growth of the aortic valves market is attributed tot he increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Medtronic, EdwardsLifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, LivaNova PLC,BraileBiomedica, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Valcare Medical, Labcor, andAFFLUENT MEDICAL SA.,are among the leading companies operating in the bovinepericardial valve market.

The growth of the global bovinepericardial valvemarket isascribed to the factors such asincreasing incidenceof cardiovascular diseases and congenital heart diseases (CHDs), and advantagesof tissue valves over mechanical valves. However, the limitations associated with tissue-based valves restrain the market growth.

The report segments global bovine pericardial valve market as follows:

By Valve Type

Aortic

Mitral

Others

By Alloy

Cobalt-Chrome

Titanium

Nickel-Molybdenum

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

AmbulatorySurgical Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific(APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East andAfrica (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South andCentral America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



