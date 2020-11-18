Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Growth, Regional Demand, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026 | Top Players: , Nuance Communications, IBM, Microsoft, Creative Virtual, Next IT, Artificial Solutions, Speaktoit, IntelliResponse Systems, CodeBaby, Anboto Group, PEGA, Oracle, eGain, CX Company, Clara Labs, InteliWISE, ViClone

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Nuance Communications, IBM, Microsoft, Creative Virtual, Next IT, Artificial Solutions, Speaktoit, IntelliResponse Systems, CodeBaby, Anboto Group, PEGA, Oracle, eGain, CX Company, Clara Labs, InteliWISE, ViClone Market Segment by Product Type: , Speech Recognition, Text-to-Speech Recognition Market Segment by Application: , Individual Users, Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)

1.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Speech Recognition

2.5 Text-to-Speech Recognition 3 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Individual Users

3.5 Small and Medium Enterprises

3.6 Large Enterprises 4 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Nuance Communications

5.1.1 Nuance Communications Profile

5.1.2 Nuance Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Nuance Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Nuance Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Nuance Communications Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft

5.5.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Creative Virtual Recent Developments

5.4 Creative Virtual

5.4.1 Creative Virtual Profile

5.4.2 Creative Virtual Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Creative Virtual Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Creative Virtual Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Creative Virtual Recent Developments

5.5 Next IT

5.5.1 Next IT Profile

5.5.2 Next IT Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Next IT Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Next IT Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Next IT Recent Developments

5.6 Artificial Solutions

5.6.1 Artificial Solutions Profile

5.6.2 Artificial Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Artificial Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Artificial Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Artificial Solutions Recent Developments

5.7 Speaktoit

5.7.1 Speaktoit Profile

5.7.2 Speaktoit Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Speaktoit Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Speaktoit Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Speaktoit Recent Developments

5.8 IntelliResponse Systems

5.8.1 IntelliResponse Systems Profile

5.8.2 IntelliResponse Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 IntelliResponse Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 IntelliResponse Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 IntelliResponse Systems Recent Developments

5.9 CodeBaby

5.9.1 CodeBaby Profile

5.9.2 CodeBaby Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 CodeBaby Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CodeBaby Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 CodeBaby Recent Developments

5.10 Anboto Group

5.10.1 Anboto Group Profile

5.10.2 Anboto Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Anboto Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Anboto Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Anboto Group Recent Developments

5.11 PEGA

5.11.1 PEGA Profile

5.11.2 PEGA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 PEGA Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PEGA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 PEGA Recent Developments

5.12 Oracle

5.12.1 Oracle Profile

5.12.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.13 eGain

5.13.1 eGain Profile

5.13.2 eGain Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 eGain Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 eGain Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 eGain Recent Developments

5.14 CX Company

5.14.1 CX Company Profile

5.14.2 CX Company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 CX Company Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 CX Company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 CX Company Recent Developments

5.15 Clara Labs

5.15.1 Clara Labs Profile

5.15.2 Clara Labs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Clara Labs Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Clara Labs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Clara Labs Recent Developments

5.16 InteliWISE

5.16.1 InteliWISE Profile

5.16.2 InteliWISE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 InteliWISE Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 InteliWISE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 InteliWISE Recent Developments

5.17 ViClone

5.17.1 ViClone Profile

5.17.2 ViClone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 ViClone Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 ViClone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 ViClone Recent Developments 6 North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

