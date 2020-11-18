AC Synchronous Motor Market Size, Share, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Region-Forecasts Report 2026 | ABB, Siemens, General Electric

“

The report titled Global AC Synchronous Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AC Synchronous Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AC Synchronous Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AC Synchronous Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Synchronous Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Synchronous Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Synchronous Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Synchronous Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Synchronous Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Synchronous Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Synchronous Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Synchronous Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba, WEG, Bosch, Johnson Electric, Hitachi, Emerson Electric, Nidec, Arc Systems, AMETEK, Regal Beloit, Franklin Electric, Allied Motion, Maxon Motor, TECO Westinghouse, Dumore Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Reluctance Motor

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

Hysteresis Motor

Direct Current Excited Motor

Stepper Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Metals and Mining

Pulp & Paper

Food and Beverage

Automotive and Transportation

Others



The AC Synchronous Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Synchronous Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Synchronous Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Synchronous Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Synchronous Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Synchronous Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Synchronous Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Synchronous Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 AC Synchronous Motor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AC Synchronous Motor

1.2 AC Synchronous Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Reluctance Motor

1.2.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

1.2.4 Hysteresis Motor

1.2.5 Direct Current Excited Motor

1.2.6 Stepper Motor

1.3 AC Synchronous Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 AC Synchronous Motor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Metals and Mining

1.3.5 Pulp & Paper

1.3.6 Food and Beverage

1.3.7 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global AC Synchronous Motor Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 AC Synchronous Motor Industry

1.7 AC Synchronous Motor Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global AC Synchronous Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 AC Synchronous Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 AC Synchronous Motor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of AC Synchronous Motor Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America AC Synchronous Motor Production

3.4.1 North America AC Synchronous Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Production

3.5.1 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China AC Synchronous Motor Production

3.6.1 China AC Synchronous Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan AC Synchronous Motor Production

3.7.1 Japan AC Synchronous Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global AC Synchronous Motor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AC Synchronous Motor Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific AC Synchronous Motor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America AC Synchronous Motor Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 AC Synchronous Motor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global AC Synchronous Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global AC Synchronous Motor Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global AC Synchronous Motor Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AC Synchronous Motor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Synchronous Motor Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 General Electric

7.3.1 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 General Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rockwell Automation

7.4.1 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rockwell Automation AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Rockwell Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toshiba

7.5.1 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toshiba AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WEG

7.6.1 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WEG AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 WEG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bosch

7.7.1 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bosch AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Johnson Electric

7.8.1 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Johnson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Johnson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hitachi

7.9.1 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hitachi AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Emerson Electric

7.10.1 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Emerson Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Emerson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nidec

7.11.1 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Nidec AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Nidec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Arc Systems

7.12.1 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Arc Systems AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Arc Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 AMETEK

7.13.1 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 AMETEK AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 AMETEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Regal Beloit

7.14.1 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Regal Beloit AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Regal Beloit Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Franklin Electric

7.15.1 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Franklin Electric AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Franklin Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Allied Motion

7.16.1 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Allied Motion AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Allied Motion Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Maxon Motor

7.17.1 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Maxon Motor AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Maxon Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 TECO Westinghouse

7.18.1 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 TECO Westinghouse AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 TECO Westinghouse Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Dumore Corporation

7.19.1 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Dumore Corporation AC Synchronous Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Dumore Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

8 AC Synchronous Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 AC Synchronous Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AC Synchronous Motor

8.4 AC Synchronous Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 AC Synchronous Motor Distributors List

9.3 AC Synchronous Motor Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of AC Synchronous Motor (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of AC Synchronous Motor (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of AC Synchronous Motor (2021-2026)

11.4 Global AC Synchronous Motor Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America AC Synchronous Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe AC Synchronous Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China AC Synchronous Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan AC Synchronous Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of AC Synchronous Motor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of AC Synchronous Motor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of AC Synchronous Motor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of AC Synchronous Motor by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of AC Synchronous Motor

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of AC Synchronous Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of AC Synchronous Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of AC Synchronous Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of AC Synchronous Motor by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

