M-Commerce Market Growth, Regional Demand, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026 | Top Players: , Ericsson Inc, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, Mopay Inc, Oxygen8, SAP, Amazon, Apple Inc, Gemalto, Staples, Microsoft Corp, ASOS, eBay, Wal-Mart Stores, Zynga, Barnes & Noble, BlackBerry Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp, Netflix, Office Depot, Target Corp, Rakuten, Sears Holdings Corp

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global M-Commerce Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global M-Commerce market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global M-Commerce market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global M-Commerce market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Ericsson Inc, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, Mopay Inc, Oxygen8, SAP, Amazon, Apple Inc, Gemalto, Staples, Microsoft Corp, ASOS, eBay, Wal-Mart Stores, Zynga, Barnes & Noble, BlackBerry Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp, Netflix, Office Depot, Target Corp, Rakuten, Sears Holdings Corp Market Segment by Product Type: , Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless application protocol (WAP), Direct Carrier Billing Market Segment by Application: , Retail, Reservation/Ticket Booking, Bill Payments, Mobile Wallets, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1606094/global-m-commerce-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1606094/global-m-commerce-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/424c17387741e0ff5e950e4199cfc4e2,0,1,global-m-commerce-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global M-Commerce market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the M-Commerce market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the M-Commerce industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global M-Commerce market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global M-Commerce market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M-Commerce market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of M-Commerce

1.1 M-Commerce Market Overview

1.1.1 M-Commerce Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global M-Commerce Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global M-Commerce Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global M-Commerce Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 M-Commerce Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global M-Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)

2.5 Premium SMS

2.6 Wireless application protocol (WAP)

2.7 Direct Carrier Billing 3 M-Commerce Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global M-Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Retail

3.5 Reservation/Ticket Booking

3.6 Bill Payments

3.7 Mobile Wallets

3.8 Others 4 Global M-Commerce Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in M-Commerce as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into M-Commerce Market

4.4 Global Top Players M-Commerce Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players M-Commerce Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 M-Commerce Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Ericsson Inc

5.1.1 Ericsson Inc Profile

5.1.2 Ericsson Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Ericsson Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Ericsson Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Ericsson Inc Recent Developments

5.2 PayPal

5.2.1 PayPal Profile

5.2.2 PayPal Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 PayPal Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 PayPal Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 PayPal Recent Developments

5.3 Visa

5.5.1 Visa Profile

5.3.2 Visa Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Visa Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Visa Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 MasterCard Recent Developments

5.4 MasterCard

5.4.1 MasterCard Profile

5.4.2 MasterCard Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 MasterCard Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MasterCard Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 MasterCard Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 Google

5.6.1 Google Profile

5.6.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Google Recent Developments

5.7 Mopay Inc

5.7.1 Mopay Inc Profile

5.7.2 Mopay Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Mopay Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mopay Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Mopay Inc Recent Developments

5.8 Oxygen8

5.8.1 Oxygen8 Profile

5.8.2 Oxygen8 Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Oxygen8 Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Oxygen8 Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Oxygen8 Recent Developments

5.9 SAP

5.9.1 SAP Profile

5.9.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.10 Amazon

5.10.1 Amazon Profile

5.10.2 Amazon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Amazon Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Amazon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.11 Apple Inc

5.11.1 Apple Inc Profile

5.11.2 Apple Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Apple Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Apple Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Apple Inc Recent Developments

5.12 Gemalto

5.12.1 Gemalto Profile

5.12.2 Gemalto Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Gemalto Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Gemalto Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

5.13 Staples

5.13.1 Staples Profile

5.13.2 Staples Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Staples Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Staples Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Staples Recent Developments

5.14 Microsoft Corp

5.14.1 Microsoft Corp Profile

5.14.2 Microsoft Corp Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Microsoft Corp Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Microsoft Corp Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Microsoft Corp Recent Developments

5.15 ASOS

5.15.1 ASOS Profile

5.15.2 ASOS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 ASOS Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ASOS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 ASOS Recent Developments

5.16 eBay

5.16.1 eBay Profile

5.16.2 eBay Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 eBay Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 eBay Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 eBay Recent Developments

5.17 Wal-Mart Stores

5.17.1 Wal-Mart Stores Profile

5.17.2 Wal-Mart Stores Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Wal-Mart Stores Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Wal-Mart Stores Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Wal-Mart Stores Recent Developments

5.18 Zynga

5.18.1 Zynga Profile

5.18.2 Zynga Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Zynga Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Zynga Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Zynga Recent Developments

5.19 Barnes & Noble

5.19.1 Barnes & Noble Profile

5.19.2 Barnes & Noble Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Barnes & Noble Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Barnes & Noble Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Barnes & Noble Recent Developments

5.20 BlackBerry Ltd

5.20.1 BlackBerry Ltd Profile

5.20.2 BlackBerry Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 BlackBerry Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 BlackBerry Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 BlackBerry Ltd Recent Developments

5.21 Costco Wholesale Corp

5.21.1 Costco Wholesale Corp Profile

5.21.2 Costco Wholesale Corp Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Costco Wholesale Corp Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Costco Wholesale Corp Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Costco Wholesale Corp Recent Developments

5.22 Netflix

5.22.1 Netflix Profile

5.22.2 Netflix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Netflix Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Netflix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Netflix Recent Developments

5.23 Office Depot

5.23.1 Office Depot Profile

5.23.2 Office Depot Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Office Depot Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Office Depot Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Office Depot Recent Developments

5.24 Target Corp

5.24.1 Target Corp Profile

5.24.2 Target Corp Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Target Corp Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Target Corp Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Target Corp Recent Developments

5.25 Rakuten

5.25.1 Rakuten Profile

5.25.2 Rakuten Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.25.3 Rakuten Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Rakuten Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Rakuten Recent Developments

5.26 Sears Holdings Corp

5.26.1 Sears Holdings Corp Profile

5.26.2 Sears Holdings Corp Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.26.3 Sears Holdings Corp Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Sears Holdings Corp Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Sears Holdings Corp Recent Developments 6 North America M-Commerce by Players and by Application

6.1 North America M-Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe M-Commerce by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe M-Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China M-Commerce by Players and by Application

8.1 China M-Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific M-Commerce by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific M-Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America M-Commerce by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America M-Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa M-Commerce by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa M-Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 M-Commerce Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.