White Biotechnology Market : The Rescuer in COVID-19 Crisis, Says TMR

The global white biotechnology market is highly consolidated, as key players are holding 71% share in the global market, reports Transparency Market Research. Prominent players in the market are investing heavily in research and development activities in order to produce effective and better results. These players are also investing in mergers and acquisition, collaboration, partnership, and innovation to get a stronger hold in the market. Apart from key players, few small and medium players are also engaging in these strategies mainly to maintain their position in the market. In this report, researchers have analyzed few leading players including Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, BASF SE, and Novozymes.

As per TMR’s report, the global white biotechnology market is expected to rise at 4.50% CAGR over the projected tenure between 2016 and 2024. If the market progresses at this rate, the market’s revenue is likely to reach US$262.3 bn by the end of 2024. In 2015, the market earned US$ US$178.1 bn.

On the basis of product, the demand in the biofuel segment is high. In 2015, this segment held 31.16% share in the global white biotechnology market. Over the forecast period, this segment is likely to maintain its position. In terms of application, others segment is expected to lead the global market. On the regional front, North America to hold maximum share in the global white biotechnology market. Increasing funding from government for research and development activities in the field of white biotechnology has fueled demand in North America white biotechnology market

Increasing Government Support to Benefit Growth in White Biotechnology