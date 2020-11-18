Hospital acquired disease testing Market News Research Report 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hospital acquired disease testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global hospital acquired disease testing market was valued at US$ 798.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Hospital acquired disease testing is used by health care professionals, especially by clinical laboratory technicians, for the diagnosis of nosocomial infection.

The hospital acquired infection testing market has experienced strong growth in the last decade due to factors such as increased awareness about growth in the incidence of nosocomial infections globally and development of the innovative prevention and treatment solutions.

Increase in Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive Market

Demand for hospital acquired infection testing has increased due to high prevalence of hospital acquired infection globally. Therefore, several hospitals are focusing on expanding their in-house test menu. Without an active and widespread surveillance, identification of cultures of colonized nosocomial microorganisms would yield poor results.

Better surveillance cultures enable the detection of unrecognized pathogen colonized patients and also assist in prevention of transmission of infections. Countries in Europe such as the Netherlands, Finland, and Denmark with active surveillance systems for nosocomial infection detection have been successful in controlling hospital acquired infection caused by pathogens such as MRSA, thereby stabilizing resistance rates.

Urinary Tract Infection Segment to Dominate Market

Based on test type, the global hospital acquired disease testing market has been divided into urinary tract, surgical site, pneumonia, bloodstream, MRSA, and others. Urinary tract infection is one of the most common infections with the highest prevalence globally, followed by surgical site infections. Other infections include respiratory, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, bone, and joint-related infections.

The global hospital acquired disease testing market is expanding at a promising rate owing to increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, growing number of drug-resistant pathogens, and rising awareness among people regarding hospital-acquired diseases

However, stringent regulations, guidance framework, and lack of budget and skilled labor in developing countries are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period

North America to Dominate Global Market

Geographically, the global hospital acquired infection testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the largest market share in 2018. It was followed by Europe in the same year. The hospital acquired infection market in Europe is mature due to presence of strong and active nosocomial infection control and prevention authorities and guidelines such as the NHS in the U.K.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for hospital acquired infection testing products as the overall prevalence of nosocomial infections in this region is high. Moreover, stringent guidelines have been set for the prevention and control of such conditions in the health care infrastructure in this region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and the Philippines are expected to be the major contributors to the hospital acquired infection testing market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The hospital acquired disease testing market is highly fragmented with a number of international and local players operating in the market. The companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Diatherix Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global hospital acquired disease testing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hospital acquired disease testing Market, by Test Type Urinary Tract Infection Surgical Site Pneumonia Bloodstream MRSA Others

Global Hospital acquired disease testing Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



